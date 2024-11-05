Midland Curling Club Store

Offered by
Hardline IcePad Pro replacement cover customized with Midland Curling Club colors and logo. Yellow bottom.
Manufacturer description:
IcePad Pro Replacement Cover for Hardline Brush - for recreational play, not approved for championships. Durable material, quickly replace worn out covers for Hardline heads.
Hardline IcePad Maxim replacement cover customized with Midland Curling Club colors and logo. Yellow bottom.
The Maxim cover is WCF-approved for championship play.
Item Numbers
#2895 Women's Performance Fleece Jacket
#2898 Men's Performance Fleece Jacket
**Must have submitted order form with size and customization details to Nate.
Item Numbers
#2896 Women's Poly Spandex 1/4 Zip S/S Jersey
#2901 Men's Poly Spandex 1/4 Zip S/S Jersey
**Must have submitted order form with size and customization details to Nate.
Item Numbers
#2896LS Women's Poly Spandex 1/4 Zip L/S Jersey
#2901LS Men's Poly Spandex 1/4 Zip L/S Jersey
**Must have submitted order form with size and customization details to Nate.
Item Numbers
#5005 Dynasty Hoodie
**Must have submitted order form with size and customization details to Nate.
Add one for each Dynasty item you had altered to a custom size/dimension.
**Must have submitted order form with size and customization details to Nate.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!