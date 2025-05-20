Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Memberships 2025

Offered by
* Listed on Directory * Newsletter Subscription * Notified of Events * Membership Certificate * Member Logo * Marketing on MHCC Social Media * Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
* Business Directory Listing * Newsletter Subscription * Notified of events * Membership Certificate * Proud Member Logo * Ribbon Cutting Ceremony * Membership Discounts * MHCC Window Decal
*1 Email Blast Per Year to 2000+ Contacts * Marketing on MHCC Social Media * Marketing on MHCC Newsletter
* Listed on Business Directory * Newsletter Subscription * Notified of Events * Membership Certificate * Proud Member Logo * Ribbon Cutting Ceremony * Membership Discounts * MHCC Window Decal * Marketing on MHCC Social Media * Marketing on MHCC Newsletter
*3 Email Blast Per Month to 2000+ Contacts * Access to MHCC In-House Marketing Team
* Listed on Business Directory * Newsletter Subscription * Notified of Events * Membership Certificate * Proud Member Logo * Ribbon Cutting Ceremony * Membership Discounts * MHCC Window Decal * Marketing on MHCC Social Media * Marketing on MHCC Newsletter * Access to MHCC In-House Marketing Team
*5 Email Blast Per Month to 2000+ Contacts * Membership Plaque * Gold Website Badge
* Listed on Business Directory * Newsletter Subscription * Notified of Events * Membership Certificate * Proud Member Logo * Ribbon Cutting Ceremony * Membership Discounts * MHCC Window Decal * Marketing on MHCC Social Media * Marketing on MHCC Newsletter * Access to MHCC In-House Marketing Team * Membership Plaque * Platinum Website Profile Badge * Enhanced Website Profile * Ribbon Cutting/Marketing Video * Small Logo on MHCC Email Signatures * Small Logo on all Website Pages * Small Logo on Social Media Cover Photos * Logo on 2nd Page of Newsletter
* Listed on Business Directory * Newsletter Subscription * Notified of Events * Membership Certificate * Proud Member Digital Logo * Ribbon Cutting Ceremony * Membership Discounts * MHCC Window Decal * Access to MHCC In-House Marketing Team
*Unlimited Email Blast Per Year to 2000+ Contacts * Membership Plaque * Diamond Website Profile Badge * Enhanced Website Profile * Ribbon Cutting/Marketing Video * Large Logo on MHCC Email Signatures * Large Logo on all Website Pages * Large Logo on Social Media Cover Photos * Logo on 1st Page of Newsletter * Annual Gala Presentation * Frequent Social Media Highlights
* Monthly/Yearly Awards * Newsletter Subscription * Personal Calendar Invites to Events * Social Media & Newsletter Spotlights * Listed on Ambassador Website Page * Event Hosting Privileges/Leadership Roles * MHCC Ambassador Certificate * Blazer, Polo, and Name tags must be purchased separately
[ Ambassador Perk: As part of your ambassador role, you have the opportunity to personalize your polo by adding your company logo. This customization is optional and must be arranged directly by you with your preferred vendor or embroidery service.]
