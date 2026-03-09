Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until April 14, 2027
Valid until April 14, 2027
Valid until April 14, 2027
Valid until April 14, 2027
Valid until April 14, 2027
Valid until April 14, 2027
This level should focus on significant recognition and enhanced marketing opportunities.
Valid until April 14, 2027
This level should focus on high-visibility, exclusive access, and deep involvement.
Dedicated quarterly feature in the Chamber newsletter/social media showcasing their commitment to the community.
Valid until April 14, 2027
Ambassador Perk: As part of your ambassador role, you have the opportunity to personalize your polo by adding your company logo. This customization is optional and must be arranged directly by you with your preferred vendor or embroidery service.
$
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