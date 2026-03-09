Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Offered by

Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

About the memberships

Midland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's Memberships 2026

Nonprofit
$150

Valid until April 14, 2027

  • 1 Dedicated Email Blasts Per Year (Outreach 3,000+ Contacts)
  • Business Directory Listing
  • Window Decal for Business Display
  • Digital Proud Member Sticker
  • Free Booth Opportunities
  • Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • Early-bird Notifications for Workshops, Events & Fundraisers
  • Exclusive Member Pricing for Services, Workshops & Events
  • Membership Certificate
  • Member Logo Usage Rights
  • Newsletter Subscription
  • Access to Executive Meeting Space
Individual Member (Non business membership)
$150

Valid until April 14, 2027


  • Digital Proud Member Sticker
  • Early-bird Notifications for Workshops, Events & Fundraisers
  • Exclusive Member Pricing for Services, Workshops & Events
  • Membership Certificate
  • Member Logo Usage Rights
  • Newsletter Subscription
  • Access to Executive Meeting Space
Bronze
$250

Valid until April 14, 2027

  • 1 Dedicated Email Blasts Per Year (Outreach 3,000+ Contacts)
  • Business Directory Listing
  • Window Decal for Business Display
  • Digital Proud Member Sticker
  • Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • Early-bird Notifications for Workshops, Events & Fundraisers
  • Exclusive Member Pricing for Services, Workshops & Events
  • Membership Certificate
  • Member Logo Usage Rights
  • Newsletter Subscription
  • Access to Executive Meeting Spaces
  • New Member Welcome Post
Silver
$500

Valid until April 14, 2027

  • 3 Dedicated Email Blasts Monthly (Outreach 3,000+ Contacts)
  • Business Directory Listing
  • Window Decal for Business Display
  • Digital Proud Member Sticker
  • Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • Early-bird Notifications for Workshops, Events & Fundraisers
  • Exclusive Member Pricing for Services, Workshops & Events
  • Membership Certificate
  • Member Logo Usage Rights
  • Newsletter Subscription
  • Access to Executive Meeting Spaces
  • New Member Welcome Post
  • Complimentary Social Media Strategy Session
Gold
$1,000

Valid until April 14, 2027

  • 5 Dedicated Email Blasts Monthly (Outreach 3,000+ Contacts)
  • Business Directory Listing
  • Directory Header Logo Placement
  • Window Decal for Business Display
  • Digital Proud Member Sticker
  • Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
  • Early-bird Notifications for Workshops, Events & Fundraisers
  • Exclusive Member Pricing for Services, Workshops & Events
  • Membership Certificate
  • Member Logo Usage Rights
  • Newsletter Subscription
  • Access to Executive Meeting Spaces
  • Featured on Our Member Insider Issue
  • New Member Welcome Post
  • Complimentary Social Media Strategy Session
Platinum
$2,500

Valid until April 14, 2027

This level should focus on significant recognition and enhanced marketing opportunities.

  • Elevated Visibility:
    • Prominent Logo Recognition as a "Padrino/Godparent Sponsor" on the Chamber website and event signage.
    • Annual Feature Article in the Chamber's primary publication or dedicated email blast.
  • Marketing & Engagement:
    • Complimentary use of the Chamber's database for one approved email blast per year (designed and sent by the Chamber).
    • Guaranteed speaking opportunity (5 minutes) at one general membership meeting or mixer.
  • Priority Access:
    • Two complimentary tickets to the Annual Gala/Awards Dinner.
    • Early-bird registration for all ticketed events.
Diamond
$5,000

Valid until April 14, 2027

This level should focus on high-visibility, exclusive access, and deep involvement.

  • Year-Long Exclusive Naming Rights: Name one of your annual/quarterly flagship programs or a dedicated meeting room after the sponsor (e.g., "The [Sponsor Name] Leadership Series").
  • Premier Event Access & Hosting:
    • Complimentary VIP table at the Annual Gala/Awards Dinner.
    • Option to host one major event (e.g., a quarterly mixer or a special luncheon) with a feature presentation slot.
  • Direct Access & Influence:
    • Quarterly 1:1 meeting with the Chamber President/Executive Director to discuss local policy and economic strategy. (must be scheduled ahead)
    • Board Observer Status (non-voting) at up to two annual Board meetings.
  • Maximum Digital & Print Recognition:
    • Top-tier logo placement on all Chamber marketing materials, including the website homepage, newsletter header, and event banners.

Dedicated quarterly feature in the Chamber newsletter/social media showcasing their commitment to the community.

Ambassador
$50

Valid until April 14, 2027

  • Monthly/Yearly Awards
  • Newsletter Subscription
  • Personal Calendar Invites to Events
  • Social Media & Newsletter Spotlights
  • Listed on Ambassador Website Page
  • Event Hosting Privileges/Leadership Roles
  • MHCC Ambassador Certificate
  • Blazer, Polo, and Name tags must be purchased separately


Ambassador Perk: As part of your ambassador role, you have the opportunity to personalize your polo by adding your company logo. This customization is optional and must be arranged directly by you with your preferred vendor or embroidery service.

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