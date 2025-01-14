Midland / Ludington Friendly

Please use this option if you are a Team from Ludington.
Ludington Curling Club - Single Player Registration
$4
Please use this option if you are registering for a Ludington Team, but want to pay separately. If you do not have a team, please reach out to Dan McGarry ([email protected]) before registering.
*Please enter your Skips Name
Non-Curling - All Access Guest
$25
Ticket for anyone that would like to enjoy watching the event AND would like to eat food and drink Beer/Wine/Soda.
Midland Curling Club - Team Registration
$100
3 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Please use this option if you are a Team from Midland.
Midland Curling Club - Single Player Registration
$25
Please use this option if you are registering for a Midland Team, but want to pay separately. If you do not have a team, please reach out to Gareth Tomlinson ([email protected]) before registering.
*Please enter your Skips Name
