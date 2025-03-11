Midlothian Pipe Band's Silent Auction

A unique experience which includes 4 General Admission tickets to the 38th Annual Bagpipes and Bonfire Event at Middlefork Farms in Lake Bluff. This event culminates with a massed pipe band playing before the multi-story bonfire is ingnited. All of this is in support of Lake Forest Open Land Association (LFOLA) .
The package also includes a LFOLA family membership with dog walking privileges. Also a LFOLA hat, tote, and Yeti cup!
Package Value: $450
A unique experience which includes 4 General Admission tickets to the 38th Annual Bagpipes and Bonfire Event at Middlefork Farms in Lake Bluff. This event culminates with a massed pipe band playing before the multi-story bonfire is ingnited. All of this is in support of Lake Forest Open Land Association (LFOLA) .
The package also includes a LFOLA family membership with dog walking privileges. Also a LFOLA hat, tote, and Yeti cup!
Package Value: $450
ISAS Highland Games Package
$100
Starting bid
The Chicago Scots are excited to return for the 40th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games to our new home at the DuPage County Fairgrounds! Mark your calendars for June 12 and 13, 2026, as we prepare for a memorable celebration of Scottish culture, tradition, skill and athleticism.
Basket includes two (2) General Admission Weekend Passes to the Highland Games; Bottle of Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whiskey; 4 Shirts, plus assorted "Swag"
Value: $200+
The Chicago Scots are excited to return for the 40th Annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games to our new home at the DuPage County Fairgrounds! Mark your calendars for June 12 and 13, 2026, as we prepare for a memorable celebration of Scottish culture, tradition, skill and athleticism.
Basket includes two (2) General Admission Weekend Passes to the Highland Games; Bottle of Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whiskey; 4 Shirts, plus assorted "Swag"
Value: $200+
Hanover Park Animal Care Clinic
$100
Starting bid
Oh your sweet sweet fur babies know you are thinking of them when you come home with this basket of love from Hanover Park (IL) Animal Care Clinic. This item includes a doctor’s exam, nail trim, grooming session, and two nights in the boarding facility. This is over $250 in value to you and your pet....and will be taken care of by the best in the business!
Oh your sweet sweet fur babies know you are thinking of them when you come home with this basket of love from Hanover Park (IL) Animal Care Clinic. This item includes a doctor’s exam, nail trim, grooming session, and two nights in the boarding facility. This is over $250 in value to you and your pet....and will be taken care of by the best in the business!
Scott's Former Favorite Scotch
$150
Starting bid
A quintessential basket of fine scotch whiskeys including one each of: Talisker, Lagavulin and Bruichladdich. These are always best shared with friends and enjoying some lovely bagpipe music. Donated by: Scott McCawley
A quintessential basket of fine scotch whiskeys including one each of: Talisker, Lagavulin and Bruichladdich. These are always best shared with friends and enjoying some lovely bagpipe music. Donated by: Scott McCawley
Red Bridge Blends Basket
$35
Starting bid
Thanks to Red Bridge Blends (https://redbridgeblends.square.site/) for offering up a unique package from the Chicago-area's newest spice blend purveyor. The winner will receive 4 bottles of Red Bridge Spice Blends (Steak Rub, Garlic Buffalo, Curry Blend, and Caribbean Jerk) along with 2 recipe cards
Thanks to Red Bridge Blends (https://redbridgeblends.square.site/) for offering up a unique package from the Chicago-area's newest spice blend purveyor. The winner will receive 4 bottles of Red Bridge Spice Blends (Steak Rub, Garlic Buffalo, Curry Blend, and Caribbean Jerk) along with 2 recipe cards
Two (2) Virtual Drum Major lessons from Jason Paguio
$75
Starting bid
Two (2) Virtual Drum Major lessons from Jason Paguio.
From Coronado, California, Jason is a 6-time World Champion Drum Major, having won the title most recently again in 2019. Jason won his first world title in the Juvenile category (18 & Under) in 2004. In 2007, he made international history by becoming the first person from outside the United Kingdom to win the World Drum Major Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. Following that title, he qualified as a finalist 10 consecutive times and repeated his World Championship wins in 2010, 2013, 2014 and again in 2019, making him the most successful active competitor at the World Championships.
Originally a classically trained trumpet player, Jason's began his drum major career in American-style marching band. He currently serves as Land Use Advisor to San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and is a member of the United State Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jason is honoured to represent Simon Fraser University Pipe Band as their drum major, performing with the band in local contests, at the World Pipe Band Championships, in many of the band's concerts, and throughout the world as a drum major instructor in South Africa, Japan, Scotland, Ireland, Canada and the United States.
Two (2) Virtual Drum Major lessons from Jason Paguio.
From Coronado, California, Jason is a 6-time World Champion Drum Major, having won the title most recently again in 2019. Jason won his first world title in the Juvenile category (18 & Under) in 2004. In 2007, he made international history by becoming the first person from outside the United Kingdom to win the World Drum Major Championships in Glasgow, Scotland. Following that title, he qualified as a finalist 10 consecutive times and repeated his World Championship wins in 2010, 2013, 2014 and again in 2019, making him the most successful active competitor at the World Championships.
Originally a classically trained trumpet player, Jason's began his drum major career in American-style marching band. He currently serves as Land Use Advisor to San Diego County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar and is a member of the United State Coast Guard Auxiliary. Jason is honoured to represent Simon Fraser University Pipe Band as their drum major, performing with the band in local contests, at the World Pipe Band Championships, in many of the band's concerts, and throughout the world as a drum major instructor in South Africa, Japan, Scotland, Ireland, Canada and the United States.
Six (6) Tickets for Zanies Comedy Club
$60
Starting bid
Enjoy a night (our multiple nights) at Zanies Comedy Club with 6 tickets (either Chicago or Rosemont location).
Zanies Comedy Club has long been a sanctuary for laughter, drawing comedians and audiences alike into its cozy, electrifying atmosphere. From legendary headliners to rising stars, every performance turns the intimate stage into a playground of wit and hilarity, leaving guests with memories as unforgettable as the punchlines.
Enjoy a night (our multiple nights) at Zanies Comedy Club with 6 tickets (either Chicago or Rosemont location).
Zanies Comedy Club has long been a sanctuary for laughter, drawing comedians and audiences alike into its cozy, electrifying atmosphere. From legendary headliners to rising stars, every performance turns the intimate stage into a playground of wit and hilarity, leaving guests with memories as unforgettable as the punchlines.
A fine collection of dolls and related collectibles
$70
Starting bid
Over the many travels the band has taken in its 50 years, one of our former pipers, Trudy Steichman, has collected her fair share of dolls, shot glasses, Scotty (no not of Ian) dogs, and such. She is proud to offer this rare set of collectibles. This is perfect for an avid collector or for a child to build upon for their life's journey. This is truly priceless.
Over the many travels the band has taken in its 50 years, one of our former pipers, Trudy Steichman, has collected her fair share of dolls, shot glasses, Scotty (no not of Ian) dogs, and such. She is proud to offer this rare set of collectibles. This is perfect for an avid collector or for a child to build upon for their life's journey. This is truly priceless.
Red Wine Bundle
$40
Starting bid
INCLUDES:
** A to Z Pinot Noir
** Post & Beam Cabernet
** Rodney Strong Reserve Cabernet
** Banshee Pinot Noir
INCLUDES:
** A to Z Pinot Noir
** Post & Beam Cabernet
** Rodney Strong Reserve Cabernet
** Banshee Pinot Noir
Wine pairs with Everything
$50
Starting bid
A great start to an entertaining evening with friends at home or maybe even at Ravinia. This package includes 2 bottles of wine, 4 wine glasses, and a wine/glass holder.
Wine Specifications:
White - 2006 Domaine Zind-Humbrecht Pinot Gris (Alsace)
Red - 2022 Yesterday Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
A great start to an entertaining evening with friends at home or maybe even at Ravinia. This package includes 2 bottles of wine, 4 wine glasses, and a wine/glass holder.
Wine Specifications:
White - 2006 Domaine Zind-Humbrecht Pinot Gris (Alsace)
Red - 2022 Yesterday Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Date Night at Centered Clay Collective
$60
Starting bid
Clay Date for Couples night (available every other Saturday night): Think Ghost- couples share a pottery wheel and work together/partnership/tandem/turns in a no-experience-necessary workshop.
Each person will be able to go home with 1 masterpiece after I finish and glaze them (3 weeks before pickup) and a beautiful ceramic item tab to sweeten the deal.
Such a cool way to connect with your partner. And if you bid on wine or liquor baskets, you can bring that with you!!
https://centeredclaycollective.com/
Clay Date for Couples night (available every other Saturday night): Think Ghost- couples share a pottery wheel and work together/partnership/tandem/turns in a no-experience-necessary workshop.
Each person will be able to go home with 1 masterpiece after I finish and glaze them (3 weeks before pickup) and a beautiful ceramic item tab to sweeten the deal.
Such a cool way to connect with your partner. And if you bid on wine or liquor baskets, you can bring that with you!!
https://centeredclaycollective.com/
International Whiskey Tasting
$90
Starting bid
Three wonderful additions to any liquor cabinet:
Johnny Walker Black Label
Teelings Irish Whiskey
Evan Williams 1783
Three wonderful additions to any liquor cabinet:
Johnny Walker Black Label
Teelings Irish Whiskey
Evan Williams 1783
$100 Gift Certificates for Duke of Perth
$50
Starting bid
Thank you to the Duke of Perth for $100 in gift certificates to enjoy a Tuesday night session or Wednesday night Fish and Chips! The Duke of Perth is a cozy Scottish pub located in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Known for its authentic fish and chips, extensive selection of UK and USA beers, and warm, friendly atmosphere, it's a popular spot for both locals and visitors.
Thank you to the Duke of Perth for $100 in gift certificates to enjoy a Tuesday night session or Wednesday night Fish and Chips! The Duke of Perth is a cozy Scottish pub located in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Known for its authentic fish and chips, extensive selection of UK and USA beers, and warm, friendly atmosphere, it's a popular spot for both locals and visitors.
Bass or Tenor Lesson
$35
Starting bid
Take a tenor drumming lesson with Jaime Alfred.
Jamie currently plays tenor with the City of Dunedin Pipe Band (Dunedin, FL) in the midsection.
Jamie is an active solo competitor in professional bass and tenor contests, participating in prestigious events like the MHAF Winter Storm and the World Solo Drumming Championships. She won the Professional Bass contest at the 2019 Agnew-Harrison and placed 3rd in the Gold Medal Bass contest at Winter Storm in 2025. Additionally, Jamie finished 4th in the World Solo Drumming Championships in 2024 and the Gold Medal Tenor contest at Winter Storm in 2025.
Jamie is a Certified Midsection Adjudicator with the PPBSO holding an "A" Classification.
Take a tenor drumming lesson with Jaime Alfred.
Jamie currently plays tenor with the City of Dunedin Pipe Band (Dunedin, FL) in the midsection.
Jamie is an active solo competitor in professional bass and tenor contests, participating in prestigious events like the MHAF Winter Storm and the World Solo Drumming Championships. She won the Professional Bass contest at the 2019 Agnew-Harrison and placed 3rd in the Gold Medal Bass contest at Winter Storm in 2025. Additionally, Jamie finished 4th in the World Solo Drumming Championships in 2024 and the Gold Medal Tenor contest at Winter Storm in 2025.
Jamie is a Certified Midsection Adjudicator with the PPBSO holding an "A" Classification.
Donate a Kilt to the Band
$500
Starting bid
The band proudly wears the Modern Caledonian Tartan. Become a key supporter of the band by donating a kilt for the band as it continues on for the next 50 years and more!!
The band proudly wears the Modern Caledonian Tartan. Become a key supporter of the band by donating a kilt for the band as it continues on for the next 50 years and more!!
Sponsor Mike's Bass Mallets
$150
Starting bid
The bass drum is at the heart of the band and solidifies the tempo and expression brought through the music. We have had some great bass drummers through the years, and Mike Miller is right at the top of that list. Here's an opportunity to be along for that smooth and rhythmic playing by donating to the purchase of a pair of his bass sticks for the year.
The bass drum is at the heart of the band and solidifies the tempo and expression brought through the music. We have had some great bass drummers through the years, and Mike Miller is right at the top of that list. Here's an opportunity to be along for that smooth and rhythmic playing by donating to the purchase of a pair of his bass sticks for the year.
Sponsor the Drum Corp's Sticks for the Season
$300
Starting bid
Pipe band snare drumming is a relentless storm of precision, where cascading rudiments weave into intricate rhythms that drive the entire ensemble forward. Like the heartbeat of the band, each crisp, articulate note pulses with controlled aggression, transforming raw technique into an electrifying display of percussive mastery. Marty and his corps are developing some fantastic accompaniment to the pipe corps' music.
Pipe band snare drumming is a relentless storm of precision, where cascading rudiments weave into intricate rhythms that drive the entire ensemble forward. Like the heartbeat of the band, each crisp, articulate note pulses with controlled aggression, transforming raw technique into an electrifying display of percussive mastery. Marty and his corps are developing some fantastic accompaniment to the pipe corps' music.
Sponsor the Tenor Corp's sticks
$200
Starting bid
Once a rhythmic backdrop, pipe band tenor drumming has evolved into a dynamic fusion of musicality and visual artistry, with flourishing movements now as integral as the beats themselves. As competition culture shifts toward performance over precision, tenor drummers are leading the charge, proving that technical mastery and theatrical flair can coexist in a breathtaking display of skill. We currently play with 4 distinct voices in the tenor corp.
Once a rhythmic backdrop, pipe band tenor drumming has evolved into a dynamic fusion of musicality and visual artistry, with flourishing movements now as integral as the beats themselves. As competition culture shifts toward performance over precision, tenor drummers are leading the charge, proving that technical mastery and theatrical flair can coexist in a breathtaking display of skill. We currently play with 4 distinct voices in the tenor corp.
Pipe Corp Sponsorship
$1,000
Starting bid
Striving for that perfect attack where the "E" (even when it is delayed) resonates across the park and the entire band sound seems to flatten the grass. For 50 years, the front of the band has strived to deliver performances and in contests that set them apart from the pack. This has led to numerous prizes, accolades, and is part of the culture of the band. Join the pipe corps in providing the best sound possible during this upcoming season.
Striving for that perfect attack where the "E" (even when it is delayed) resonates across the park and the entire band sound seems to flatten the grass. For 50 years, the front of the band has strived to deliver performances and in contests that set them apart from the pack. This has led to numerous prizes, accolades, and is part of the culture of the band. Join the pipe corps in providing the best sound possible during this upcoming season.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!