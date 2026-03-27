MIDNIGHT GARDEN

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Starting bid
Retails at $100. Includes candle, notebook,
Starting bid
Includes basket, compression socks, foot roller, Barre Trash pants, dance skirt.
Retails $145
Starting bid
Includes basket, ballerina bunny, t-shirt, Durango Dance hat .
Retails $75
Starting bid
Retails at $205
Starting bid
Durango Dance branded apron and local honey from our dear Jody Gladden
Retails at $45
Starting bid
Includes 5 private lessons with either Miriam or Therese (or a combination of the two).
Retails $500
Starting bid
10 Punchpass.
Retails $100
Starting bid
An hour massage with the incredible Lindsay Petersen.
Retails $100
Starting bid
Retail $100
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