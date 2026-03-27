Durango Dance Foundation
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Durango Dance Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

MIDNIGHT GARDEN

Adela Flowers Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

Retails at $100. Includes candle, notebook,

Dancer Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes basket, compression socks, foot roller, Barre Trash pants, dance skirt.


Retails $145

Kid Basket
$20

Starting bid

Includes basket, ballerina bunny, t-shirt, Durango Dance hat .


Retails $75

Adult Class package and Tote
$50

Starting bid

Retails at $205

Local Honey and Apron
$15

Starting bid

Durango Dance branded apron and local honey from our dear Jody Gladden


Retails at $45

Private lesson Package
$50

Starting bid

Includes 5 private lessons with either Miriam or Therese (or a combination of the two).


Retails $500

Kids Summer punch pass
$30

Starting bid

10 Punchpass.


Retails $100

1 Hour Massage
$30

Starting bid

An hour massage with the incredible Lindsay Petersen.


Retails $100

Passes to the Bar-D Chuckwagon
$40

Starting bid

Retail $100

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!