SteelPoint Foundation

Hosted by

SteelPoint Foundation

About this event

Midnight in Monaco: High Stakes for a Higher Purpose

2300 Old Washington Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15241, USA

Individual Ticket
$200
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Monaco Grand Prix Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
  • Two tables for 16 guests
  • Naming recognition as Presenting Sponsor
  • Logo featured prominently on all event materials
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Step-and-repeat logo placement
  • VIP wine tasting event
  • Website recognition
  • Social Media Recognition
Monte Carlo Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 1 tables for 8 guests
  • Prominent logo placement on all event signage
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • VIP wine tasting event
  • Website recognition
  • Social Media Recognition
Casino Royale Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 1 table for 8 guests
  • Logo placement on event signage
  • Logo placement on casino chips
  • Website recognition
  • Social Media Recognition
Starlight Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 4 Gala Tickets
  • Logo placement on event signage
  • Website recognition
  • Social Media Recognition
Bronze Bar Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 Gala Tickets
  • Logo placement on all bar signage
  • Website recognition
  • Social Media Recognition
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