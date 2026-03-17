Midnight in Monaco: High Stakes for a Higher Purpose

Monaco Grand Prix Presenting Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
- Two tables for 16 guests
- Naming recognition as Presenting Sponsor
- Logo featured prominently on all event materials
- Verbal recognition during the event
- Step-and-repeat logo placement
- VIP wine tasting event
- Website recognition
- Social Media Recognition
- Two tables for 16 guests
- Naming recognition as Presenting Sponsor
- Logo featured prominently on all event materials
- Verbal recognition during the event
- Step-and-repeat logo placement
- VIP wine tasting event
- Website recognition
- Social Media Recognition