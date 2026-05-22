Midnight in Versailles: A Scent-Driven Immersive Masquerade Experience

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
Entry for one One drink ticket Curated small bites 10ml fragrance keepsake Music + dancing Luxury photo moments Immersive fragrance experience
Cash bar available.
Includes:
Entry for two Two drink tickets Curated small bites Two 10ml fragrance keepsakes Music + dancing Luxury photo moments Immersive fragrance experience
Cash bar available.
Includes:
Entry for two Two drink tickets Curated small bites Two 10ml fragrance keepsakes Music + dancing Luxury photo moments Immersive fragrance experience
Cash bar available.
Includes:
Priority entry Access to exclusive VIP lounge Three drink tickets Champagne welcome Custom 30ml fragrance Curated small bites Premium masquerade gift Luxury photo moments
VIP fragrance experience
Redeemable for one signature cocktail at the cash bar.
Valid for one drink.
Take home an additional custom 10ml fragrance created during the immersive fragrance experience.
Perfect for gifting or layering.
Upgrade your fragrance experience with a full-size 30ml custom fragrance bottle.
Crafted exclusively during Midnight in Versailles.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!