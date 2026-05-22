Mrs. B's Table

Hosted by

Mrs. B's Table

About this event

Midnight in Versailles: A Scent-Driven Immersive Masquerade Experience

30416 Laguna Vis Dr

Menifee, CA 92584, USA

General Admission
$100

Includes:

Entry for one One drink ticket Curated small bites 10ml fragrance keepsake Music + dancing Luxury photo moments Immersive fragrance experience

Cash bar available.

Early Access Couples Experience
$160

Includes:

Entry for two Two drink tickets Curated small bites Two 10ml fragrance keepsakes Music + dancing Luxury photo moments Immersive fragrance experience

Cash bar available.

Couples Experience
$190
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes:

Entry for two Two drink tickets Curated small bites Two 10ml fragrance keepsakes Music + dancing Luxury photo moments Immersive fragrance experience

Cash bar available.

VIP Lounge Experience
$175

Includes:

Priority entry Access to exclusive VIP lounge Three drink tickets Champagne welcome Custom 30ml fragrance Curated small bites Premium masquerade gift Luxury photo moments

VIP fragrance experience

Drink ticket
$5

Redeemable for one signature cocktail at the cash bar.

Valid for one drink.

10ml Fragrance
$25

Take home an additional custom 10ml fragrance created during the immersive fragrance experience.

Perfect for gifting or layering.

30ml Fragrance Upgrade
$55

Upgrade your fragrance experience with a full-size 30ml custom fragrance bottle.

Crafted exclusively during Midnight in Versailles.

Add a donation for Mrs. B's Table

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