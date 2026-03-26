The Oracle Arts Council

Hosted by

The Oracle Arts Council

About this event

Midsummer Market Vendor Registration

2355 Nashville Rd

Bowling Green, KY 42101, USA

Booth with NO Electricity 10' x 8'
$75

One booth space, 10 ft. wide by 8 ft. deep, with one 6-foot table and two chairs. NO electricity.

Members: you will enter your discount code on the next page.

Booth with Electricity 10' x 8'
$90

One booth space, 10 ft. wide by 8 ft. deep, with one 6-foot table and two chairs. You will be provided access to ONE electrical outlet.

Members: you will enter your discount code on the next page.

Food Truck Vendor
$100

FOOD TRUCKS ONLY.

Members: you will enter your discount code on the next page.

Add An Annual Membership
$35

40% off special! Not a member? Join the Oracle Arts Council for future discounts on booth fees, members-only classes, public workshops, and more! This special one-year rate is ONLY available with your vendor registration.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!