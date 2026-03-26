Midsummer Market Vendor Registration

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About this event
One booth space, 10 ft. wide by 8 ft. deep, with one 6-foot table and two chairs. NO electricity.
Members: you will enter your discount code on the next page.
One booth space, 10 ft. wide by 8 ft. deep, with one 6-foot table and two chairs. You will be provided access to ONE electrical outlet.
Members: you will enter your discount code on the next page.
FOOD TRUCKS ONLY.
Members: you will enter your discount code on the next page.
40% off special! Not a member? Join the Oracle Arts Council for future discounts on booth fees, members-only classes, public workshops, and more! This special one-year rate is ONLY available with your vendor registration.
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