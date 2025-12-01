MidTown Community Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Just discovering MidTown? Perfect. This membership is your entry point into the community. This is a year commitment paying $5.00 a month.
What You Get:
Support MidTown while you explore all we have to offer.
Valid for one year
Just discovering MidTown? Perfect. This membership is your entry point into the community. This is a one time annual donation.
What You Get:
Support MidTown while you explore all we have to offer.
Renews monthly
You're in it now. This is for the people who come back, show up, and want to be part of something bigger. This is a year commitment paying $10.00 a month.
What You Get:
You're not just supporting MidTown anymore, you're becoming part of the fabric of it.
Valid for one year
You're in it now. This is for the people who come back, show up, and want to be part of something bigger. This is a one time annual donation.
What You Get:
You're not just supporting MidTown anymore, you're becoming part of the fabric of it.
Renews monthly
You're all in. This is for the people who bleed MidTown, the ones who show up, speak up and help shape the future of this neighborhood. This is a year commitment paying $30.00 a month.
What You Get:
You're not just part of MidTown anymore. You're a legend.
Valid for one year
You're all in. This is for the people who bleed MidTown, the ones who show up, speak up and help shape the future of this neighborhood. This is a one time annual donation.
What You Get:
You're not just part of MidTown anymore. You're a legend.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!