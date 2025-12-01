MidTown Community Memberships

Just discovering MidTown? Perfect. This membership is your entry point into the community. This is a year commitment paying $5.00 a month.





What You Get:

MidTown sticker

Email updates 2x per year with what's happening in the neighborhood

Discounted VIP tickets to Dancing in the Streets

Your name listed on the MidTown website (for recurring members)

Support MidTown while you explore all we have to offer.