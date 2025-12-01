MidTown Reno

MidTown Reno

MidTown Community Memberships

MidTown Newbie (monthly)
$5

Renews monthly

Just discovering MidTown? Perfect. This membership is your entry point into the community. This is a year commitment paying $5.00 a month.


What You Get:

  • MidTown sticker
  • Email updates 2x per year with what's happening in the neighborhood
  • Discounted VIP tickets to Dancing in the Streets
  • Your name listed on the MidTown website (for recurring members)

Support MidTown while you explore all we have to offer.

MidTown Newbie (annual)
$60

Valid for one year

Just discovering MidTown? Perfect. This membership is your entry point into the community. This is a one time annual donation.


What You Get:

  • MidTown sticker
  • Email updates 2x per year with what's happening in the neighborhood
  • Discounted VIP tickets to Dancing in the Streets
  • Your name listed on the MidTown website (for recurring members)

Support MidTown while you explore all we have to offer.

MidTown Regular (monthly)
$10

Renews monthly

You're in it now. This is for the people who come back, show up, and want to be part of something bigger. This is a year commitment paying $10.00 a month.


What You Get:

  • Everything from MidTown Newbie, PLUS:
  • MidTown Perks Pass (22+ local businesses with monthly specials)
  • Invited to ALL monthly networking events
  • Exclusive MidTown custom merch

You're not just supporting MidTown anymore, you're becoming part of the fabric of it.

MidTown Regular (annual)
$120

Valid for one year

You're in it now. This is for the people who come back, show up, and want to be part of something bigger. This is a one time annual donation.


What You Get:

  • Everything from MidTown Newbie, PLUS:
  • MidTown Perks Pass (22+ local businesses with monthly specials)
  • Invited to ALL monthly networking events
  • Exclusive MidTown custom merch

You're not just supporting MidTown anymore, you're becoming part of the fabric of it.

MidTown Lifer (monthly)
$30

Renews monthly

You're all in. This is for the people who bleed MidTown, the ones who show up, speak up and help shape the future of this neighborhood. This is a year commitment paying $30.00 a month.


What You Get:

  • Everything from MidTown Regular, PLUS:
  • Free VIP tickets to Dancing in the Streets
  • Access to board members and planning meetings
  • Year long recognition at the MidTown Welcome Center

You're not just part of MidTown anymore. You're a legend.

MidTown Lifer (annual)
$360

Valid for one year

You're all in. This is for the people who bleed MidTown, the ones who show up, speak up and help shape the future of this neighborhood. This is a one time annual donation.


What You Get:

  • Everything from MidTown Regular, PLUS:
  • Free VIP tickets to Dancing in the Streets
  • Access to board members and planning meetings
  • Year long recognition at the MidTown Welcome Center

You're not just part of MidTown anymore. You're a legend.

