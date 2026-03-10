Midway Elementary PTO Fun With Your Son Dodgeball Tournament

About this event
Please note this is a per-family price, not per child, so only one registration is needed per family.
We use Zeffy because it’s an amazing platform that is completely free for us!! However, at checkout Zeffy will suggest an optional tip to support their platform. This tip goes directly to Zeffy, not to us, and can be adjusted or removed. Please select "Other" and enter $0.00 to remove the tip.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!