Midway Elementary School PTO 26-27 Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until July 31
Includes: ONE grade-level class t-shirt, Midway Bag and a PTO magnet. Additional class t-shirts can be purchased separately.
Valid until July 31
Includes: Listed sponsor on website, ONE grade-level class t-shirt, Midway Bag and a PTO magnet. Additional class t-shirts can be purchased separately.
Valid until July 31
Includes: Listed sponsor on website, 2 tickets to Fall Festival, ONE grade-level class t-shirt, Midway Bag and a PTO magnet. Additional class t-shirts can be purchased separately.
Valid until July 31
Includes: Listed sponsor on website, ONE grade-level class t-shirt, 2 tickets to Fall Festival, FREE admission to Daughter Dance (1 adult & up to 2 students), FREE admission to Fun with Your Son event (1 adult & up to 2 students), a Midway bag and a PTO magnet. Additional class t-shirts can be purchased separately.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!