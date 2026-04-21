Midway Jewish Center 's 2026 Gala Silent Auction

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About this event
Pick up at raffle table before leaving or if you are not in attendance please call MJC office at (516) 938-8390 to make arrangements.
Starting bid
14 kt gold jewish star necklace (1.72 grams, 24 round diamonds, .08ct. Donated by Nuha Jewelers.
Value $545
Starting bid
Enjoy shopping at Ray Leventhal with this $300 gift certificate.
Starting bid
4 Orchestra tickets to Romeo and Juliet:
The Symphonic Experience
Performed by the Massapequa Philharmonic at
The Tilles Center
July 12, 2026 Valued at $400
Starting bid
$500 Gift Card to Veronica Beard plus private shopping event with 10% for you and your guests!
Starting bid
Two tickets to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - priceless
Starting bid
Nolan Ryan NY Mets signed, framed
8 x 10 photo- priceless
Starting bid
Two Orchestra Tickets to see Chicago on Broadway at
The Ambassador Theatre
Starting bid
Teeth Whitening, exam and xray at Elite Dental Spa in Great Neck- valued at $1000
Starting bid
The Cave Old Vines, Red Blend 2017 (250)
Starting bid
Kimberly Vernick Photography,
(1) One-hour outdoor photography session. Includes all edited images on a flash drive and an online downloadable gallery.
Starting bid
NY JET Garret Wilson signed 8x10 photo
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!