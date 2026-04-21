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Midway Jewish Center

About this event

Sales closed

Midway Jewish Center 's 2026 Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Pick up at raffle table before leaving or if you are not in attendance please call MJC office at (516) 938-8390 to make arrangements.

Gold Jewish Star Necklace item
Gold Jewish Star Necklace
$250

Starting bid

14 kt gold jewish star necklace (1.72 grams, 24 round diamonds, .08ct. Donated by Nuha Jewelers.

Value $545

Ray Levental
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy shopping at Ray Leventhal with this $300 gift certificate.

Romeo and Juliet item
Romeo and Juliet
$200

Starting bid

4 Orchestra tickets to Romeo and Juliet:

The Symphonic Experience
Performed by the Massapequa Philharmonic at

The Tilles Center

July 12, 2026 Valued at $400

Veronica Beard Shopping Spree item
Veronica Beard Shopping Spree
$300

Starting bid

$500 Gift Card to Veronica Beard plus private shopping event with 10% for you and your guests!

Watch What Happens Live item
Watch What Happens Live
$300

Starting bid

Two tickets to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - priceless

Nolan Ryan NY Mets item
Nolan Ryan NY Mets
$175

Starting bid

Nolan Ryan NY Mets signed, framed

8 x 10 photo- priceless

Chicago on Broadway item
Chicago on Broadway
$300

Starting bid

Two Orchestra Tickets to see Chicago on Broadway at

The Ambassador Theatre

Pearly Whites item
Pearly Whites
$75

Starting bid

Teeth Whitening, exam and xray at Elite Dental Spa in Great Neck- valued at $1000

Red Red Wine item
Red Red Wine
$50

Starting bid

The Cave Old Vines, Red Blend 2017 (250)

Say Cheese item
Say Cheese
$150

Starting bid

Kimberly Vernick Photography,

(1) One-hour outdoor photography session. Includes all edited images on a flash drive and an online downloadable gallery.

NY JETS item
NY JETS
$50

Starting bid

NY JET Garret Wilson signed 8x10 photo

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!