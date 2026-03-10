Midwest Catholic Family Conference

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Midwest Catholic Family Conference

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Midwest Catholic Family Conference Meals 2026

Century II Saturday Lunch Turkey Wrap item
Century II Saturday Lunch Turkey Wrap
$12
Available until Jul 17

All boxed lunches include Lay’s potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and mayo and mustard packets. Drink station with water and lemonade provided.

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Century II Saturday Lunch Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap item
Century II Saturday Lunch Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$12
Available until Jul 17

All boxed lunches include Lay’s potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and mayo and mustard packets. Drink station with water and lemonade provided.

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Century II Saturday Dinner item
Century II Saturday Dinner
$25
Available until Jul 17

Slow Cooked Pot Roast Creamy mashed potatoes and gravy Green beans with almonds Mixed greens salad Fresh baked rolls with butter Seasonal cobbler Water and Tea Station

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Century II Sunday Lunch Turkey Wrap item
Century II Sunday Lunch Turkey Wrap
$12
Available until Jul 17

All boxed lunches include Lay’s potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and mayo and mustard packets. Drink station with water and lemonade provided.

0
Century II Sunday Lunch Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap item
Century II Sunday Lunch Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$12
Available until Jul 17

All boxed lunches include Lay’s potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and mayo and mustard packets. Drink station with water and lemonade provided.

0
Drury Hotel Saturday Lunch ADULT item
Drury Hotel Saturday Lunch ADULT
$14

BYO Sandwich Bar- Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwiches. Served with Potato Salad, Pasta Salad, Baked Beans, Cookies, and all the Condiments. Tea, Water and Lemonade will be provided

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Drury Hotel Saturday Lunch KIDS 10 & UNDER item
Drury Hotel Saturday Lunch KIDS 10 & UNDER
$8.50

BYO Sandwich Bar- Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwiches. Served with Potato Salad, Pasta Salad, Baked Beans, Cookies, and all the Condiments. Tea, Water and Lemonade will be provided

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Drury Hotel Saturday Dinner ADULT item
Drury Hotel Saturday Dinner ADULT
$18

Italian Theme-Chicken Parmesan, Fettuccine Alfredo, Sauteed Green Beans, Italian Salad, Garlic Bread, and Brownies.

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Drury Hotel Saturday Dinner KIDS 10 & Under item
Drury Hotel Saturday Dinner KIDS 10 & Under
$8.50

Kids meal -Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce or Alfredo Sauce, Chicken or Meatballs, Garlic Bread and Salad. Tea, Water and Lemonade will be provided

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Drury Hotel Sunday Lunch ADULT item
Drury Hotel Sunday Lunch ADULT
$14

Fresh Baked Croissant Sandwiches, Ham or Turkey. Fresh made Wraps, Chicken or Vegetarian. Fruit Salad, Pasta Salad, Broccoli Cauliflower Salad, Cookies, and all of the Condiments. Tea, Water and Lemonade will be provided

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Drury Hotel Sunday Lunch KIDS 10 & UNDER item
Drury Hotel Sunday Lunch KIDS 10 & UNDER
$8.50

Kids meal will be Chicken Tenders, Mac & Cheese, and French Fries

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