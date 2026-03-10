Midwest Catholic Family Conference Meals 2026

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All boxed lunches include Lay’s potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and mayo and mustard packets. Drink station with water and lemonade provided.
All boxed lunches include Lay’s potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and mayo and mustard packets. Drink station with water and lemonade provided.
Slow Cooked Pot Roast Creamy mashed potatoes and gravy Green beans with almonds Mixed greens salad Fresh baked rolls with butter Seasonal cobbler Water and Tea Station
All boxed lunches include Lay’s potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and mayo and mustard packets. Drink station with water and lemonade provided.
All boxed lunches include Lay’s potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and mayo and mustard packets. Drink station with water and lemonade provided.
BYO Sandwich Bar- Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwiches. Served with Potato Salad, Pasta Salad, Baked Beans, Cookies, and all the Condiments. Tea, Water and Lemonade will be provided
BYO Sandwich Bar- Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwiches. Served with Potato Salad, Pasta Salad, Baked Beans, Cookies, and all the Condiments. Tea, Water and Lemonade will be provided
Italian Theme-Chicken Parmesan, Fettuccine Alfredo, Sauteed Green Beans, Italian Salad, Garlic Bread, and Brownies.
Kids meal -Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce or Alfredo Sauce, Chicken or Meatballs, Garlic Bread and Salad. Tea, Water and Lemonade will be provided
Fresh Baked Croissant Sandwiches, Ham or Turkey. Fresh made Wraps, Chicken or Vegetarian. Fruit Salad, Pasta Salad, Broccoli Cauliflower Salad, Cookies, and all of the Condiments. Tea, Water and Lemonade will be provided
Kids meal will be Chicken Tenders, Mac & Cheese, and French Fries
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