midwest hash

Hosted by

midwest hash

About this raffle

Blue Dress Run 2025 Raffles

Basket 1: Thrifted Comfort
$5

Estimated Value: $130
Donated by: Takes It All & Snatchsquatch


Contents:

  • Beer Tac Toe Beer Glass
  • Hangman Beer Glass
  • Queer Ducks and Other Animals Book
  • Forest Euphoria: The Abounding Queerness of Nature Book
  • Coffee Mugs
  • Bottle of wine
  • Bottle of citrus bitters
  • Bottle of clove & cedar bitters
  • And more....
Basket 2: WIntraTits
$5

Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Twin Titties & WIntraHash


Contents:

  • WIntraHash Rego (Jan 31, 2026)
  • WIntraHash Hodag shirt
  • WIntraHash shiggy socks
  • T3H3 Hot Mess shiggy socks
  • Miscellaneous stickers & patches
  • And more....
Basket 3: Dungeons & Dragons
$5

Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Zucch Chute Riot


Contents:

  • Large D20 shaped container
  • Floating eyeball dice set
  • 8 standard dice sets
  • Hand-painted Beholder mini
  • DnD themed sticker
  • Wooden Mimic box
  • Rego to Madison H3 Rainbow Dash Hash (June 2026)
  • Hand crocheted dragon scale scarf
  • And more....
Basket 4: Pride Blanket
$5

Estimated Value: Priceless
Donated by: I Cunt Even


Contents:

  • Queen-sized had crocheted rainbow blanket
  • Probably some of ICE's tears
  • And more....
Basket 5: Chaos Box
$5

Estimated Value: ???
Donated by: I Cunt Even


Contents:

  • Maybe a rego? IDK
  • It's a mystery box
  • You open it
  • We find out together
  • Or not
  • You don't have to tell me
  • I'm not your mom (I hope)
Basket 6: BBQ Pool Party
$5

Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: I Cunt Even


Contents:

  • Grilling accessories
  • Kinder BBQ sauce
  • Tiki light
  • Cutting board with bear claws
  • Pool inflatable
  • Party lights
  • And more....
Basket 7: Camping
$5

Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: I Cunt Even


Contents:

  • Camping blanket
  • Lanterns
  • Dry bag
  • Mosquito repellent
  • Zombie Kittens card game
  • Survival kit
  • S'mores supplies
  • And more....
Basket 8: Pride
$5

Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: I Cunt Even


Contents:

  • Small backpack
  • Mugs
  • Plastic cups
  • Pride flag
  • Magnets and pins
  • Rainbow planter
  • And more....
Basket 9: Ultimate Swiftie
$5

Estimated Value: $200
Donated by: The Pringler


Contents:

  • 🎶 The Life of a Showgirl vinyl + CD
  • 💋 Taylor’s Signature Perfume
  • 🪩 Mirrorball Necklace
  • 🍷 Taylor’s favorite wine
  • ✨ “Fuck the Patriarchy” keychain
  • 💖 Glass tumbler with lid & straw
  • 📖 One of Taylor’s favorite novels
  • 🎄 Taylor Swift Golden Book + ornament
  • 🌟 Sparkle freckles, and MORE surprises!
Basket 10: Midwest H3 & Blue Dress Hab
$5

Estimated Value: $150
Donated by: 2Fists2Furrious


Contents:

  • Duffle bag
  • Bucket hat
  • Spiral notebook
  • Stickers & decals
  • Tote bag
  • Magnet
  • Pin
  • And more....
Basket 11: Michigan Beer
$5

Estimated Value: $150
Donated by: Screws on the Bus

Contents:

  • Stout growler
  • 20 beers & ciders made in Michigan
  • And more Michigan made products

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!