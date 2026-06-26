A mortar filled with peppercorns sits in the foreground, surrounded by various bowls of colorful spices like turmeric, paprika, and dried herbs in the background.
Reagan High School Arts Partnership, Inc.

Offered by

Reagan High School Arts Partnership, Inc.

About this shop

Midwest Mixes Fundraiser

Veggie Dips- Savory item
Veggie Dips- Savory
$6

Select each flavor below individually to choose the quantity of each you want and add them to your cart. (Scroll down if needed to see qty selection buttons.)

Veggie Dips- Spicy item
Veggie Dips- Spicy
$6

Select each flavor below individually to choose the quantity of each you want and add them to your cart. (Scroll down if needed to see qty selection buttons.)

Veggie Dips- Sweet
$6

Select each flavor below individually to choose the quantity of each you want and add them to your cart. (Scroll down if needed to see qty selection buttons.)

Olive Oil Bread Dips item
Olive Oil Bread Dips
$6

Select each flavor below individually to choose the quantity of each you want and add them to your cart. (Scroll down if needed to see qty selection buttons.)

BBQ Rubs item
BBQ Rubs
$6

Select each flavor below individually to choose the quantity of each you want and add them to your cart. (Scroll down if needed to see qty selection buttons.)

No-Bake Cheescake Dessert Mixes item
No-Bake Cheescake Dessert Mixes
$6

Select each flavor below individually to choose the quantity of each you want and add them to your cart. (Scroll down if needed to see qty selection buttons.)

Add a donation for Reagan High School Arts Partnership, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!