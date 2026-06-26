Midwest Mixes Fundraiser

About this shop
Select each flavor below individually to choose the quantity of each you want and add them to your cart. (Scroll down if needed to see qty selection buttons.)
Select each flavor below individually to choose the quantity of each you want and add them to your cart. (Scroll down if needed to see qty selection buttons.)
Select each flavor below individually to choose the quantity of each you want and add them to your cart. (Scroll down if needed to see qty selection buttons.)
Select each flavor below individually to choose the quantity of each you want and add them to your cart. (Scroll down if needed to see qty selection buttons.)
Select each flavor below individually to choose the quantity of each you want and add them to your cart. (Scroll down if needed to see qty selection buttons.)
Select each flavor below individually to choose the quantity of each you want and add them to your cart. (Scroll down if needed to see qty selection buttons.)
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