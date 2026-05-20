Midwest Musician S Collective Inc's Silent Auction

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Brand New
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Excellent Condition
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SN # A 0000 F. The A=After F= Fire . Own a piece of Crown History! Rough, but still works.
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Mostly from the 90's. Different Brands. All very good condition.
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New, but the tray is dented, still real nice
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used but in good condition
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Brand New/13 1/2" by 14"
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New Scare Crow/5'
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New, 5' tall
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New Shoes/size 9 1/2
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New/Old stock $288 Original Retail Price
Starting bid
New/Old stock $288 Original Retail Price
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Model Tc-1
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Long Live Rock THE un–Trivia Game
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Behringer Multicom Pro Processor MDX 4600
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Starting bid
single rack‑space, six‑by‑two automatic mixer
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5 Disc Player
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Precision Drum Tuners Made in USA
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Blue Ray Player
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