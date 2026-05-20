Hosted by

Midwest Musician S Collective Inc

About this event

Midwest Musician S Collective Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2301 S Nappanee St, Elkhart, IN 46517, USA

20 Boxes (50 screws in each) Bulldog 1 1/8"drywall screws item
20 Boxes (50 screws in each) Bulldog 1 1/8"drywall screws
$5

Starting bid

Brand New

Rick Mirer GAMEDAY 93' Football card item
Rick Mirer GAMEDAY 93' Football card
$1

Starting bid

Excellent Condition

CROWN DC300 First one built after the Fire of 1971 item
CROWN DC300 First one built after the Fire of 1971 item
CROWN DC300 First one built after the Fire of 1971
$100

Starting bid

SN # A 0000 F. The A=After F= Fire . Own a piece of Crown History! Rough, but still works.

45 Vintage Hockey Cards item
45 Vintage Hockey Cards
$5

Starting bid

Mostly from the 90's. Different Brands. All very good condition.

Animated Schull Candy Dish item
Animated Schull Candy Dish
$10

Starting bid

New, but the tray is dented, still real nice

Barbie Horse and Barn item
Barbie Horse and Barn
$10

Starting bid

used but in good condition

Mountain Dew Tray item
Mountain Dew Tray
$5

Starting bid

Brand New/13 1/2" by 14"

New Scare Crow/ 5 ft item
New Scare Crow/ 5 ft
$5

Starting bid

New Scare Crow/5'

New Scare Crow item
New Scare Crow
$5

Starting bid

New, 5' tall

Universal Thread Shoes item
Universal Thread Shoes
$12

Starting bid

New Shoes/size 9 1/2

Box of 48 Jimi Hemdrix Posters (14 different) #1 item
Box of 48 Jimi Hemdrix Posters (14 different) #1
$5

Starting bid

New/Old stock $288 Original Retail Price

Box of 48 Jimi Hemdrix Posters (14 different) #2 item
Box of 48 Jimi Hemdrix Posters (14 different) #2
$5

Starting bid

New/Old stock $288 Original Retail Price

Heath Kit Tube Tester item
Heath Kit Tube Tester
$50

Starting bid

Model Tc-1

Long Live Rock Un Trivia Game item
Long Live Rock Un Trivia Game
$5

Starting bid

Long Live Rock THE un–Trivia Game

Behringer Multicom Pro - XL item
Behringer Multicom Pro - XL
$5

Starting bid

Behringer Multicom Pro Processor MDX 4600

AS IS - Vega Diversity Multicoupler item
AS IS - Vega Diversity Multicoupler
$1

Starting bid

Crown IQ System SMX-6 Mixer item
Crown IQ System SMX-6 Mixer
$1

Starting bid

single rack‑space, six‑by‑two automatic mixer

DENON 5 Disc Player item
DENON 5 Disc Player
$5

Starting bid

5 Disc Player

DrumDial item
DrumDial
$10

Starting bid

Precision Drum Tuners Made in USA

Samsung Blue ray Player item
Samsung Blue ray Player
$5

Starting bid

Blue Ray Player

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!