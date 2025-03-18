Midwest Persian Tabby Fanciers
Midwest Persian Tabby/Motor City Jazz - July 2025 - Show Entries
Any 4-entry special
$240
Add
1st Entry
$80
Includes Catalog
Includes Catalog
More details...
Add
2nd Entry
$70
Same Owner as first entry
Same Owner as first entry
More details...
Add
3rd & Additional Entries
$55
Same Owner as first & second entries You will receive a free extra 1/2 cage with your 3rd or 5th entries (1 per exhibitor)
Same Owner as first & second entries You will receive a free extra 1/2 cage with your 3rd or 5th entries (1 per exhibitor)
More details...
Add
MISC, PROV & AOV Entries
$35
Add
Extra ½ Cage Space
$25
Add
Grooming Space or Sales Cage* (full cage)
$35
Add
Non-handicap End of Row Fee
$20
Add
WORKING Club Member Entry Fee
$50
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue