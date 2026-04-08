MIE Tigers Spirit Shirts

About this event
This is a traditional cotton blend t shirt that can be personalized with a name on the back. A $5 personalization fee will be added per shirt.
Example: Fabo's Dad
This is a traditional cotton blend t shirt that can be personalized with a name on the back. A $5 personalization fee will be added per shirt.
Example: Elijah’s Mom
Personalization is optional for traditional shirts and includes a $5 fee per shirt. If selected, please enter your details in the designated section before checkout.
Personalization is included in the price. These shirts are made with dri-fit material and feature a sublimated design. Please note they must be shipped and have an approximate 10 day turnaround time.
Personalization is included in the price. This lightweight bag features a sublimated design and offers a large capacity, making it perfect for carrying all necessary equipment for practices and game days.
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