Motivate Inspire Encourage Academy Inc

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Motivate Inspire Encourage Academy Inc

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MIE Tigers Spirit Shirts

Tigers Baseball (Traditional T-Shirt) item
Tigers Baseball (Traditional T-Shirt)
$15

This is a traditional cotton blend t shirt that can be personalized with a name on the back. A $5 personalization fee will be added per shirt.

Example: Fabo's Dad

Baby Tigers (Traditional T-shirt) item
Baby Tigers (Traditional T-shirt)
$15

This is a traditional cotton blend t shirt that can be personalized with a name on the back. A $5 personalization fee will be added per shirt.

Example: Elijah’s Mom

Personalization
$5

Personalization is optional for traditional shirts and includes a $5 fee per shirt. If selected, please enter your details in the designated section before checkout.

Tigers Baseball (Dri-Fit T-Shirt) item
Tigers Baseball (Dri-Fit T-Shirt)
$25

Personalization is included in the price. These shirts are made with dri-fit material and feature a sublimated design. Please note they must be shipped and have an approximate 10 day turnaround time.

MIE Tigers Back Pack item
MIE Tigers Back Pack
$25

Personalization is included in the price. This lightweight bag features a sublimated design and offers a large capacity, making it perfect for carrying all necessary equipment for practices and game days.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!