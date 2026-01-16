Tuition 26-27

About the memberships
No expiration
By accepting this option you consent to make four single payments to Migdal HaTorah no later than the following dates:
Payment 1: Charged on June 1, 2026
Payment 2: Charged on August 1, 2026
Payment 3: Charged on November 1, 2026
Payment 4: Charged on December 31, 2026
Renews monthly
By accepting this option you authorize Migdal HaTorah to charge the provided credit card/payment method monthly for 7 months.
Monthly payments will be cancelled after the seventh/final payment
No expiration
Custom Academic Year Tuition - only for use as instructed by the Migdal Registrar.
$
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