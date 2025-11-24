Offered by

American Friends of Yeshivat Migdal HaTorah

About the memberships

Migdal HaTorah Tuition Payments

Tuition Full
$10,000

Renews monthly

Full Tuition: Divided into three monthly payments. Will not be charged after the third month.

4 Payment Plan
$7,250

No expiration

By accepting this option you authorize Migdal HaTorah to charge the provided credit card/payment method per the payment schedule.

7 Payment Plan
$4,143

Renews monthly

will be cancelled after the final payment

One Month Tuition
$2,500

No expiration

CAY Tuition
Pay what you can

No expiration

Custom Academic Year Tuition - only for use as instructed by the Migdal Registrar.

Add a donation for American Friends of Yeshivat Migdal HaTorah

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!