Mighty Deeds Silent Auction

1st printing of Death Guaranteed Games first ever module! Item will be signed by the author.



Death Guaranteed Games presents a macabre zero-level funnel for Dungeon Crawl Classics where a seemingly ordinary village funeral spirals into supernatural horror. A great introductory module for new players to DCC, but easily adapted to campaign play after the death of a beloved character. After all… it starts at a funeral.





The town has seen too many changes lately. Barely anyone remembers when it started and none know just who is behind the cult. Even the cult knows less than they would like. The villagers must figure or fight their way out of the shenanigans that have disrupted their sleepy little hamlet before all hope is lost.



This compelling module emerged from a unique collaboration between Judge Cro and his teenage daughter, with artwork by the father-daughter team of Josh and Amara Garner.



