Mighty Deeds Silent Auction

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Original art by Bradley K. McDevitt. Signed by the artist.
Paper Size: 11.75 X 8.75
Illustration size: 9.375 X 6.25
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1st printing of Death Guaranteed Games first ever module! Item will be signed by the author.
Death Guaranteed Games presents a macabre zero-level funnel for Dungeon Crawl Classics where a seemingly ordinary village funeral spirals into supernatural horror. A great introductory module for new players to DCC, but easily adapted to campaign play after the death of a beloved character. After all… it starts at a funeral.
The town has seen too many changes lately. Barely anyone remembers when it started and none know just who is behind the cult. Even the cult knows less than they would like. The villagers must figure or fight their way out of the shenanigans that have disrupted their sleepy little hamlet before all hope is lost.
This compelling module emerged from a unique collaboration between Judge Cro and his teenage daughter, with artwork by the father-daughter team of Josh and Amara Garner.
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Old-school gaming, modernized.
Jump into the critically acclaimed tabletop RPG that raised $1.3 million on Kickstarter and went on to become one of the most celebrated roleplaying games of recent years.
Shadowdark RPG won the 2024 Three Castles Award for Best Game Design, along with four gold ENNIE Awards:
• Product of the Year
• Best Game
• Best Rules
• Best Layout & Design
This auction package was generously donated by The Arcane Library and includes:
• Shadowdark RPG Hardcover Core Rulebook
• Shadowdark RPG Quickstart Set
• Five Mini-Adventure Cards
The core rulebook contains everything you need to play in one beautifully designed volume. The Quickstart Set makes it easy to introduce new players to the game, while the five mini-adventures provide even more deadly challenges to drop into your campaign.
Every item in this package is brand new and still in its original shrinkwrap.
Whether you are entering the Shadowdark for the first time, starting a new gaming group, or adding an award-winning system to your collection, this set is ready for adventure.
Retail value: $88
All auction proceeds benefit Encompass Housing.
Physical products only. Any digital downloads or download codes are not guaranteed.
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The Goodman Games Gen Con Program Guide is back for the third year in a row! This massive collection of old-school RPG awesomeness includes new material for DCC RPG, Metamorphosis Alpha, Xcrawl, and every other product line supported by Goodman Games! Within these pages are four adventures for DCC RPG, new devices and mutations for Metamorphosis Alpha, interviews with Doug Kovacs and Lou Zocchi, Archmage Abby, fiction in the Xcrawl universe, full-color pages of photos and art, a special preview of Mutant Crawl Classics, and so much more!
GMGGC15, 226 pages with color gallery and perforated playing pieces
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Out of Print
A 3rd level Mutant Crawl Classics Adventure.
The Seekers are tasked with exploring the towering remnants of an Ancient city to recover a powerful artifact. To do so, they’ll need to somehow avoid two skyscraper-sized leviathans battling for dominance over the ruined city. Can the party avoid being crushed by the mutant monstrosities or will they be trodden underfoot by the uncaring colossi?
DCC Day #4: Crash of the Titans is a 3rd level adventure that pits the players’ brains against the titanic brawn of two giant mutants. The adventure includes a full color map and cardboard standees to track the gargantuan monstrosities as they move through the city, blocking the party’s progress or — even worse — mashing them to paste under their towering bulks!
Originally published as part of DCC Day 2023.
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Rare and out of print.
Gods of the Earth is a DCC RPG adventure for 6–8 1st level characters. The PCs begin in the coastal settlement of Isvik at the funeral feast of Horwend the jarl. After the funeral celebrations, the PCs will be obligated (or conscripted) by his brother Feng to stand watch in Horwend’s tomb overnight. The events in the tomb lead to a descent to the underworld and a confrontation with the ancient powers of Chaos who once ruled the lands of the north.
Originally published as part of DCC Day 2024.
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Rare and Out of Print
This 6-panel judge’s screen contains three pieces of original full-color artwork by Doug Kovacs, showcasing the strange places that Dungeon Crawl Classics can take you, and three panels of the most-used tables and reference materials for DCC RPG. It’s a must-have for every GM!
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Out of Print
From realms of sword & sorcery to the livestreamed arenas of Xworld, adventure always travels in packs – DCC Day Adventure Packs, that is!
The 2024 DCC Day Adventure Pack contains two exiting adventures, ready to be run at your gaming table. First up for your enjoyment is “The Grinding Keep,” a level 1 DCC RPG adventure that pits the party against a manor house with an insatiable appetite and dire plans for the PCs. Can they make it out before they’re consumed?
Next is “Tucson Death Storm!,” a level 2 adventure for the amazing new Xcrawl Classics RPG. The crawlers venture beyond the confines of the Xcrawl arena when a production team vanishes while prepping for a future event. A sleeping evil has awakened outside of Tucson and it’s up to the team to lay it to rest for good. How will they fare in an Xcrawl where the usual rules don’t apply?
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Out of Print
From the borders of Faerie to the Shores of Chesapeake Bay, the DCC Day 2025 Adventure Pack takes you to the most interesting places. Can your PCs surmount the challenges facing them in the form of hate-filled portals, a parade of malicious fey, dire crabs, and the twisted mind of DJ Nevermore? Break out the funnky dice because it’s time to find out!
The DCC Day 2025 Adventure Pack contains two 1st-level adventures for Dungeon Crawl Classics RPG and Xcrawl Classics RPG. “The Fall of Al-Razi” pits the party against the schemes of a faerie queen with a human soul as the stakes. They’ll need to venture into a faerie realm to save a life before it’s lost forever. Next, it’s off to scenic Baltimore, Maryland for “Balticrawl Blitz,” a Division III Xcrawl Game filled with tests of sword, sorcery, and smarts designed by the delightfully macabre DJ Nevermore. Don’t bother asking the raven: it’s up to the players to determine if they make it out alive.
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Out of Print
A level 2 horror adventure for DCC RPG.
The town of Portnelle is living in a state of fear. Several citizens have been abducted – some never to been seen again, while others are found as corpses, often with missing limbs. When a senile town priest warns that he’s received a vision that the geriatric recluse Dr. Lotrin Von Geisterblut is behind the abductions, there are many who do not believe the accusations. However, when the town is set upon by wicked fiends foretold in his vision, attitudes quickly change, and swords are raised. Perhaps it’s time to storm the castle after all.
This level 2 adventure is a story of Gothic horror which pits the characters against monstrosities created by an ancient madman. Will the characters be able to survive the macabre horrors found in the laboratories that spawned The Corpse that Love Built?
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Out of Print
In the hollow depths beneath the earth, where light is forgotten and sanity wavers, lies a terror beyond mortal comprehension!
Cult of the Cave Crickets invites you to descend into a labyrinth of darkness, where mutated insects skitter and fungal abominations writhe. Unravel the mystery of a fallen star and a missing research expedition over two to three sessions of intense gameplay. This is not a mere adventure—it is a journey into madness, a confrontation with the unknowable, a test of your very sanity.
Dare you enter the subterranean abyss and confront the Cult of the Cave Crickets?
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These Luck tokens have previously only been available through crowdfunding campaigns from Death Guaranteed Games. As sponsors of this Mighty Deeds charity convention (and auction), they have donated these.
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You’re no zero.
You’re a wasteland wanderer: a mutant, a seeker, a robot-killer, a stoic shaman guarding forgotten ancient sciences. You seek triumph and technology, winning it with mutations and magic, soaked in the radiation and quantum fields of the mutated, the savage, the semi-sentient, and the artificially intelligent. There are treasures to be won in the taboo lands and ruins, and you shall have them.
Return to the glory days of science fiction gaming with the Mutant Crawl Classics Role Playing Game. Adventure like it’s 1978 again, with modern rules grounded in the origins of post-apocalyptic role-playing. Fast play, a mysterious future, and 100% compatibility with the DCC RPGsystem await you — just activate your artifact…
What makes MCC RPG great? Glad you asked…
The same great content as the hardcover edition, now available as a softcover.
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Not yet available in stores!
Glory & Gold Won by Sorcery & Sword
You’re no hero.
You’re an adventurer: a reaver, a cutpurse, a heathen-slayer, a tight-lipped warlock guarding long-dead secrets. You seek gold and glory, winning it with sword and spell, caked in the blood and filth of the weak, the dark, the demons, and the vanquished. There are treasures to be won deep underneath, and you shall have them.
Return to the glory days of fantasy with the Dungeon Crawl Classics Role-Playing Game. Adventure as 1974 intended, with modern rules grounded in the origins of sword & sorcery. Fast play, cryptic secrets, and a mysterious past await you: turn the page…
DCC RPG is a fast-paced, open-feeling rules set allowing for epic game experiences without unnecessary tethers. It uses modern game-play while paying homage to the origins of role-playing and the fun that it inspired. This is the 14th printing of the DCC RPG rules with the 25th Anniversary logo.
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A level 4 adventure for Mutant Crawl Classics RPG!
When your tribe’s prize possession — a functioning medibot — finally breaks down, your Seeker team is given a holy quest. Take the dead bot on a long and perilous journey to the monks of The Holy Medicinal Order in hopes that their shamans can repair it. But the monks are not as the legends portray, and there is definitely something dark and dangerous going on in the holy monastery.
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A Level 0 Adventure for DCC RPG
The Lady in Blue, a mysterious figure of cosmic power, enlists a band of simple peasants for a strange task. They are to follow an invisible bridge until they arrive at a hole in the sky – and then jump through. Death awaits all but the bravest, strongest, and luckiest, but the Lady offers a reward beyond all the riches of the world: the chance to change the very stars these peasants were born under, and thus change their destiny.
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A Level 1 Adventure for DCC RPG
Doom blankets the land as rumors spread of a dire evil rising in the east. For the first time in living memory, the winter snows have arrived before the harvest, bringing with them an unnatural bitter chill, and in taverns and inns travelers whisper of strange creatures emerging from the ancient forest said to leave entire villages standing silent and empty of inhabitants.
Now a call has gone out across the valley to gather the clans to discuss the dark tidings and decide how to oppose this growing threat. As the banners of a dozen chiefs and thanes are raised, the PCs must ready for an uncertain war against an unknowable foe from the spaces between dimensions!
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