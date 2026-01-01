Mighty Success Recovery Inc

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Mighty Success Recovery Inc

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Mighty Mobile Pantry

Mighty Mobile Pantry item
Mighty Mobile Pantry
Free

Support Mighty Success Recovery Inc. with a digital or physical donation and help us provide critical programs and resources for individuals and families in Northeast Ohio. Your contribution helps fund recovery services, supportive housing, workshops, community outreach, and mobile food pantry programs.


As a thank-you, donors receive instant access to our resource guide, helping you get valuable information while supporting our mission. Every contribution makes a real difference in the lives of those rebuilding their lives.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!