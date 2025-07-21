Mighty Rebel Band Partnership Program

Includes: 2" logo on Band show shirt, 2" logo listed in all concert programs, 2" logo and a link to your website on the Mighty Rebel Band website, public recognition during all LHS home football games and concert band performances, Mighty Rebel Jazz Band performance for your company at an event of your choice between December-February, 2 complimentary tickets to the annual Band Banquet, half-time on field presentation publicly thanking your company at one home football game, company logo on banner or flag in a public location during marching season. ** Please email your company logo (jpeg or png) to [email protected]**