Mighty Roots Academy's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Copper earrings, hand cut, fired, and hammered with a fire painting finish, by our very own Ms. Christina!
Starting bid
Copper earrings, hand cut, fired, and hammered with a fire painting finish, by our very own Ms. Christina!
Starting bid
Copper earrings, hand cut, fired, and hammered with a fire painting finish, by our very own Ms. Christina!
Starting bid
This beautiful blue mug was handmade by Dale Guthrie. It's the perfect size for your morning coffee and makes an excellent Mother's Day gift!
Starting bid
This beautiful black mug was handmade by Dale Guthrie. It's the perfect size for your morning coffee and makes an excellent Mother's Day gift!
Starting bid
This beautiful mug was handmade by Dale Guthrie. It's the perfect size for your morning coffee and makes an excellent Mother's Day gift!
Starting bid
This beautiful mug was handmade by Dale Guthrie. It's the perfect size for your morning coffee and makes an excellent Mother's Day gift!
Starting bid
A $2,150 value, have a brand new water heater installed!
Starting bid
Google Daydream View virtual reality headset. Don't just see the world, experience it! With daydream view, you can teleport from virtually anywhere to pretty much everywhere.
Starting bid
Hand Stamped Pomegranate Tote Bag by our very own Ms. Stephanie!
Starting bid
Hand Stamped Pomegranate Tote Bag by our very own Ms. Stephanie!
Starting bid
90's Nostalgia! A $110 Value! This collection includes:
Starting bid
Enjoy this beautiful garden basket, including seed packets, gardening tools and a $20 gift certificate to Suburban Lawn and Garden! Perfect for Mother's Day!
Starting bid
Keep your loved ones safe with a home radon test. A $150 value
Starting bid
Autographed poster of Daunte Culpepper and autographed Jevon Kearse football. Both items come with certificates of authenticity.
Starting bid
Scarface Wacky Wobbler Collector's Item, autographed by Al Pacino
Starting bid
Autographed Anthony Thomas and Bob Griese football jersey package. Both jerseys come with certificates of authenticity.
Starting bid
Handmade by our very own Ms. Krystle! All products are made with herbs grown on the homestead of On The Green Meadows. Oil from the Hold Land was used for infusion. Products contain natural ingredients.
Basket includes:
Facial Serum
Hair Oil
Sunscreen
Herbal Steam
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!