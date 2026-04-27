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Mighty Roots Academy

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Mighty Roots Academy's Silent Auction

Copper Earrings item
Copper Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Copper earrings, hand cut, fired, and hammered with a fire painting finish, by our very own Ms. Christina!

Copper Earrings item
Copper Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Copper earrings, hand cut, fired, and hammered with a fire painting finish, by our very own Ms. Christina!

Copper Earrings item
Copper Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Copper earrings, hand cut, fired, and hammered with a fire painting finish, by our very own Ms. Christina!

Handmade Ceramic Mug item
Handmade Ceramic Mug
$20

Starting bid

This beautiful blue mug was handmade by Dale Guthrie. It's the perfect size for your morning coffee and makes an excellent Mother's Day gift!

Handmade Ceramic Mug item
Handmade Ceramic Mug
$20

Starting bid

This beautiful black mug was handmade by Dale Guthrie. It's the perfect size for your morning coffee and makes an excellent Mother's Day gift!

Handmade Ceramic Mug item
Handmade Ceramic Mug
$20

Starting bid

This beautiful mug was handmade by Dale Guthrie. It's the perfect size for your morning coffee and makes an excellent Mother's Day gift!

Handmade Ceramic Mug item
Handmade Ceramic Mug
$20

Starting bid

This beautiful mug was handmade by Dale Guthrie. It's the perfect size for your morning coffee and makes an excellent Mother's Day gift!

40-Gallon Water Heater and Installation item
40-Gallon Water Heater and Installation
$100

Starting bid

A $2,150 value, have a brand new water heater installed!

VR Headset item
VR Headset
$15

Starting bid

Google Daydream View virtual reality headset. Don't just see the world, experience it! With daydream view, you can teleport from virtually anywhere to pretty much everywhere.

Hand Stamped Tote Bag item
Hand Stamped Tote Bag
$10

Starting bid

Hand Stamped Pomegranate Tote Bag by our very own Ms. Stephanie!

Hand Stamped Tote Bag item
Hand Stamped Tote Bag
$10

Starting bid

Hand Stamped Pomegranate Tote Bag by our very own Ms. Stephanie!

Polly Pocket Gift Basket item
Polly Pocket Gift Basket item
Polly Pocket Gift Basket item
Polly Pocket Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

90's Nostalgia! A $110 Value! This collection includes:

  • Polly Pocket Dolls and Playset, Collector Heritage Compact, 35th Birthday Partytime Stamper with 2 Micro Dolls, 3 Party Stamps and 12 Stationary Cards
  • Funko Pop! Vinyl: Polly Pocket - Polly Pocket Flower
  • Funko Pop! Vinyl: Polly Pocket - Polly Pocket Heart
  • Polly Pocket Beanie Hat, Cuffed, Knitted Winter Cap
  • Polly Pocket Short Sleeve Graphic T-shirt, Size Large
Garden Basket item
Garden Basket
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy this beautiful garden basket, including seed packets, gardening tools and a $20 gift certificate to Suburban Lawn and Garden! Perfect for Mother's Day!

Home Radon Test item
Home Radon Test
$15

Starting bid

Keep your loved ones safe with a home radon test. A $150 value

Sports Memorabilia Package item
Sports Memorabilia Package item
Sports Memorabilia Package item
Sports Memorabilia Package
$20

Starting bid

Autographed poster of Daunte Culpepper and autographed Jevon Kearse football. Both items come with certificates of authenticity.

Autographed Scarface Wacky Wobbler Bobble Car item
Autographed Scarface Wacky Wobbler Bobble Car
$10

Starting bid

Scarface Wacky Wobbler Collector's Item, autographed by Al Pacino

Autographed Football Jersey Package item
Autographed Football Jersey Package
$25

Starting bid

Autographed Anthony Thomas and Bob Griese football jersey package. Both jerseys come with certificates of authenticity.

Handmade Herbal Products Basket item
Handmade Herbal Products Basket
$15

Starting bid

Handmade by our very own Ms. Krystle! All products are made with herbs grown on the homestead of On The Green Meadows. Oil from the Hold Land was used for infusion. Products contain natural ingredients.


Basket includes:

Facial Serum

Hair Oil

Sunscreen

Herbal Steam

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!