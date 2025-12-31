Life After Prison

“Felonomics” is a comprehensive, easy-to-read digital guide designed to help individuals with felony convictions navigate the challenges of rebuilding their lives. Packed with practical advice, strategies, and resources, this book focuses on employment, education, financial management, and personal development.





Key Features:

Step-by-step guidance for re-entering the workforce

Tips on managing finances, budgeting, and credit repair

Education and training resources for career advancement

Personal development and goal-setting exercises

Legal and social resources for support

Why It Matters:

This guide empowers formerly incarcerated individuals to regain independence, confidence, and stability, while helping reduce recidivism and promote community reintegration.





Format: Digital PDF / Instant Download





Proceeds Benefit: Mighty Success Recovery Inc. programs, including specialized foster care, halfway house support, mobile food pantry outreach, and community mentorship initiatives.