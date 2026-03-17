The Mighty Women Paddling Club

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The Mighty Women Paddling Club

About this shop

Mighty Women Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser!

Patio Pot for Sun - PETITE 10" item
Patio Pot for Sun - PETITE 10"
$15

Lobelia, alyssum, marigolds, petunias, geraniums, and pansies

Patio Pot for Sun - 12" item
Patio Pot for Sun - 12"
$29

Lobelia, alyssum, marigolds, petunias, geraniums, and pansies

Patio Pot for Shade - 12" item
Patio Pot for Shade - 12"
$29

Lobelia, Alyssum, fuchsias, impatiens, coleus, begonias

Hanging Basket for Shade - 12" item
Hanging Basket for Shade - 12"
$35

Fuchsias, diascias, coleus, lobelia, impatiens

Hanging Basket for Sun - 12" item
Hanging Basket for Sun - 12"
$35

Trailing petunias, verbenas, calibrachoas, lobelia

RED Geraniums (individual 4" pots) item
RED Geraniums (individual 4" pots)
$4.25

American Variety; full sun; blooms all season long; available in red, pink, coral, and white

PINK Geraniums (individual 4" pots) item
PINK Geraniums (individual 4" pots)
$4.25

American Variety; full sun; blooms all season long; available in red, pink, coral, and white

CORAL Geraniums (individual 4" pots) item
CORAL Geraniums (individual 4" pots)
$4.25

American Variety; full sun; blooms all season long; available in red, pink, coral, and white

WHITE Geraniums (individual 4" pots) item
WHITE Geraniums (individual 4" pots)
$4.25

American Variety; full sun; blooms all season long; available in red, pink, coral, and white

Dahlia Dwarf Mix (flat of 36 plants) item
Dahlia Dwarf Mix (flat of 36 plants)
$32

12", full sun, cheery mixed colors

Dahlia Dwarf Mix (half flat of 18 plants) item
Dahlia Dwarf Mix (half flat of 18 plants)
$16

12", full sun, cheery mixed colors

Impatiens Mix (flat of 36 plants) item
Impatiens Mix (flat of 36 plants)
$32

10"; shade or morning sun; red, pink white & mixed colors

Impatiens Mix (half flat of 18 plants) item
Impatiens Mix (half flat of 18 plants)
$16

10"; shade or morning sun; red, pink white & mixed colors

Lobelia Trailing (flat of 36 plants) item
Lobelia Trailing (flat of 36 plants)
$32

8-12"; sun or shade; Brilliant blue; great for baskets or rock walls

Lobelia Trailing (half flat of 18 plants) item
Lobelia Trailing (half flat of 18 plants)
$16

8-12"; sun or shade; Brilliant blue; great for baskets or rock walls

Marigold Dwarf Mix (flat of 36 plants) item
Marigold Dwarf Mix (flat of 36 plants)
$32

12" full sun; sunny yellows, oranges, and rusts

Marigold Dwarf Mix (half flat of 18 plants) item
Marigold Dwarf Mix (half flat of 18 plants)
$16

12" full sun; sunny yellows, oranges, and rusts

Petunia Mix (flat of 36 plants) item
Petunia Mix (flat of 36 plants)
$32

10"; full sun; spreading habit; pinch early for compact growth

Petunia Mix (half flat of 18 plants) item
Petunia Mix (half flat of 18 plants)
$16

10"; full sun; spreading habit; pinch early for compact growth

Snapdragon (flat of 36 plants) item
Snapdragon (flat of 36 plants)
$32

12"; full sun to partial shade; white, pink, and red

Snapdragon (half flat of 18 plants) item
Snapdragon (half flat of 18 plants)
$16

12"; full sun to partial shade; white, pink, and red

Alyssum (flat of 36 plants) item
Alyssum (flat of 36 plants)
$32

3-5"; full sun to partial shade; white; ground cover

Alyssum (half flat of 18 plants) item
Alyssum (half flat of 18 plants)
$16

3-5"; full sun to partial shade; white; ground cover

Victoria Blue Salvia (flat of 36 plants) item
Victoria Blue Salvia (flat of 36 plants)
$32

24"; full sun; deep royal blue to violet blue

Victoria Blue Salvia (half flat of 18 plants) item
Victoria Blue Salvia (half flat of 18 plants)
$16

24"; full sun; deep royal blue to violet blue

Cosmos Mix (flat of 36 plants) item
Cosmos Mix (flat of 36 plants)
$32

24"; full sun; pink, white, and rose colors

Cosmos Mix (half flat of 18 plants) item
Cosmos Mix (half flat of 18 plants)
$16

24"; full sun; pink, white, and rose colors

Herb Sampler (flat of 16 plants) item
Herb Sampler (flat of 16 plants)
$45

4" pots; chives, lavender, marjoram, mint, oregano, rosemary, sage, thyme

Herb Sampler (half flat of 8 plants) item
Herb Sampler (half flat of 8 plants)
$22.50

4" pots; chives, lavender, marjoram, mint, oregano, rosemary, sage, thyme

Garden Bounty Sampler (flat of 16 plants) item
Garden Bounty Sampler (flat of 16 plants)
$45

4" pots; tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, zuccini

Garden Bounty Sampler (half flat of 8 plants) item
Garden Bounty Sampler (half flat of 8 plants)
$22.50

4" pots; tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, zuccini

Heirloom Tomato Sampler (flat of 16 plants) item
Heirloom Tomato Sampler (flat of 16 plants)
$45

4" pots; 8 heirloom varieties

Heirloom Tomato Sampler (half flat of 8 plants) item
Heirloom Tomato Sampler (half flat of 8 plants)
$22.50

4" pots; 8 heirloom varieties

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