Mighty Women Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser!

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Lobelia, alyssum, marigolds, petunias, geraniums, and pansies
Lobelia, alyssum, marigolds, petunias, geraniums, and pansies
Lobelia, Alyssum, fuchsias, impatiens, coleus, begonias
Fuchsias, diascias, coleus, lobelia, impatiens
Trailing petunias, verbenas, calibrachoas, lobelia
American Variety; full sun; blooms all season long; available in red, pink, coral, and white
American Variety; full sun; blooms all season long; available in red, pink, coral, and white
American Variety; full sun; blooms all season long; available in red, pink, coral, and white
American Variety; full sun; blooms all season long; available in red, pink, coral, and white
12", full sun, cheery mixed colors
12", full sun, cheery mixed colors
10"; shade or morning sun; red, pink white & mixed colors
10"; shade or morning sun; red, pink white & mixed colors
8-12"; sun or shade; Brilliant blue; great for baskets or rock walls
8-12"; sun or shade; Brilliant blue; great for baskets or rock walls
12" full sun; sunny yellows, oranges, and rusts
12" full sun; sunny yellows, oranges, and rusts
10"; full sun; spreading habit; pinch early for compact growth
10"; full sun; spreading habit; pinch early for compact growth
12"; full sun to partial shade; white, pink, and red
12"; full sun to partial shade; white, pink, and red
3-5"; full sun to partial shade; white; ground cover
3-5"; full sun to partial shade; white; ground cover
24"; full sun; deep royal blue to violet blue
24"; full sun; deep royal blue to violet blue
24"; full sun; pink, white, and rose colors
24"; full sun; pink, white, and rose colors
4" pots; chives, lavender, marjoram, mint, oregano, rosemary, sage, thyme
4" pots; chives, lavender, marjoram, mint, oregano, rosemary, sage, thyme
4" pots; tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, zuccini
4" pots; tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, zuccini
4" pots; 8 heirloom varieties
4" pots; 8 heirloom varieties
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