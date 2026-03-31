Miguel Lepe: 4 Short Films

About this event
Chicago, IL 60614
1 General Admission Ticket
Includes 1 General Admission Ticket and 1 small merch item.
Includes 1 Reserved Seat Ticket, 1 limited run t-shirt or tote and 1 signed poster.
Be a next level supporter of Leafcutter Productions with a sponsorship that will allow Miguel Lepe to take his storytelling to the next level.
Includes everything from Storyteller tier plus recognition during the event.
Want to support but can't make it to the show? This does NOT reserve a seat to the event.
$
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