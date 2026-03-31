Rooted Advocates

Hosted by

Rooted Advocates

About this event

Miguel Lepe: 4 Short Films

1517 W. Fullerton Avenue

Chicago, IL 60614

General Admission Ticket
$25

1 General Admission Ticket

Supporter Ticket
$50

Includes 1 General Admission Ticket and 1 small merch item.

Storyteller Ticket
$100

Includes 1 Reserved Seat Ticket, 1 limited run t-shirt or tote and 1 signed poster.

VIP Sponsor
Pay what you can

Be a next level supporter of Leafcutter Productions with a sponsorship that will allow Miguel Lepe to take his storytelling to the next level.


Includes everything from Storyteller tier plus recognition during the event.

Can't make it but I want to support!
Pay what you can

Want to support but can't make it to the show? This does NOT reserve a seat to the event.

Add a donation for Rooted Advocates

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!