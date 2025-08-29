MIHRA Foundation's Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities at ACR Convergence 2025!

Sole sponsor - 7 Ft Vertical Banner
$25,000

All days of the ACR, your company's logo and QR code to your company's website.

Half of 7 Ft Vertical Banner
$15,000

All days of the ACR, your company's logo and QR code to your company's website will appear on either the top or the bottom of a 7 ft vertical banner.

A Quarter of 7 ft Vertical Banner
$10,000

All days of the ACR, your company's logo and QR code to your company's website will appear on a 1/4 of of a 7 ft vertical banner.

Sole Sponsor of MIHRA's ACR Today Meeting Magazine item
Sole Sponsor of MIHRA's ACR Today Meeting Magazine
$10,000

Your company's name will appear at the bottom of MIHRA's advert in the ACR Convergence Magazine:

  • print (7,500 attendee reach) and emailed magazine
  • email (11,500 national & international member reach)
  • ACR Convergence Meeting online landing page
Sole sponsor of MIHRA's ACR Convergence Meeting App Profile item
Sole sponsor of MIHRA's ACR Convergence Meeting App Profile
$15,000

Your company's name will appear as the sole sponsor listed under our the text highlighting MIHRA and the amenities & activities of our booth!

To Pay with Credit Card - $4500 increments item
To Pay with Credit Card - $4500 increments
$4,500

Zeffy can accommodate credit card of $4,500 maximum - which requires a credit card purchaser to make repeated - installments that sum up to the purchase price of the sponsorship.


e.g. a 15,000 sponsorship would:

  1. Enter system 3 times for three $4500
  2. Enter system 1 more time and select $500 with a quantity of 3
To Pay with Credit Card - $4000 increments item
To Pay with Credit Card - $4000 increments
$4,000

Zeffy can accommodate credit card of $4,500 maximum - which requires a credit card purchaser to make repeated - installments that sum up to the purchase price of the sponsorship.


e.g. a $8,000 sponsorship would:

  1. Enter system 2 times for three $4000
To Pay with Credit Card -$1000 increments item
To Pay with Credit Card -$1000 increments
$1,000

Zeffy can accommodate credit card of $4,500 maximum - which requires a credit card purchaser to make repeated - installments that sum up to the purchase price of the sponsorship.


e.g. a 15,000 sponsorship would:

  1. Enter system 3 times for three $4500
  2. Enter system 1 more time and select $500 with a quantity of 3
To Pay with Credit Card -$500 increments item
To Pay with Credit Card -$500 increments
$500

Zeffy can accommodate credit card of $4,500 maximum - which requires a credit card purchaser to make repeated - installments that sum up to the purchase price of the sponsorship.


e.g. a 15,000 sponsorship would:

  1. Enter system 3 times for three $4500
  2. Enter system 1 more time and select $500 with a quantity of 3
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing