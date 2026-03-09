The Mikado, presented by Homeschool Players

About this event
Large family admission represents two parents and family with 3+ children in the home. No extended family or friends, please. (Note: The group ticket says it includes 5 tickets, but you can disregard that — it includes however many tickets you need for your immediate family.)
A multi-show pass gives admission for 1 adult to attend any or all of the shows for just one ticket price. Please print your ticket or be prepared to show it on your phone for entry.
A multi-show pass gives admission for 1 student to attend any or all of the shows for just one ticket price. Please print your ticket or be prepared to show it on your phone for entry.
A multi-show pass gives admission for your whole family to attend any or all of the shows for just one ticket price. A large family is represented by two parents with 3+ children in the home. No extended family or friends, please. (Note: The group ticket says it includes 5 tickets, but you can disregard that — it includes however many tickets you need for your immediate family.)
You can be one of 3 sponsors for this particular showtime! You sponsorship get you:
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