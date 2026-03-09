Tennessee home education association

Hosted by

Tennessee home education association

About this event

The Mikado, presented by Homeschool Players

264 Catoosa Cir

Ringgold, GA 30736, USA

Adult: General Admission
$21
Student: General Admission
$14
Large Family: General Admission
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Large family admission represents two parents and family with 3+ children in the home. No extended family or friends, please. (Note: The group ticket says it includes 5 tickets, but you can disregard that — it includes however many tickets you need for your immediate family.)

Adult Multi-Show Pass: Unlimited Admission for 1
$60

A multi-show pass gives admission for 1 adult to attend any or all of the shows for just one ticket price. Please print your ticket or be prepared to show it on your phone for entry.

Student Multi-Show Pass: Unlimited Admission for 1
$40

A multi-show pass gives admission for 1 student to attend any or all of the shows for just one ticket price. Please print your ticket or be prepared to show it on your phone for entry.

Large Family Multi-Show Pass: Unlimited Admission
$210
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

A multi-show pass gives admission for your whole family to attend any or all of the shows for just one ticket price. A large family is represented by two parents with 3+ children in the home. No extended family or friends, please. (Note: The group ticket says it includes 5 tickets, but you can disregard that — it includes however many tickets you need for your immediate family.)

Sponsor This Show!
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

You can be one of 3 sponsors for this particular showtime! You sponsorship get you:

  • 10 tickets to the sponsored showtime that you choose
  • a live advertising spot from stage either created by our students, or your company representative can address the audience themselves
  • space to set up a booth or table in the lobby before the show
  • If you make your sponsorship decision by March 31st, a full-page playbill ad is also included! Make sure to submit your ad design here before March 31st: https://homeschoolplayers.com/playbilladform

Thank you for your support!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!