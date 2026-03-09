The Mikado, presented by Homeschool Players

You can be one of 3 sponsors for this particular showtime! You sponsorship get you:

10 tickets to the sponsored showtime that you choose

a live advertising spot from stage either created by our students, or your company representative can address the audience themselves

space to set up a booth or table in the lobby before the show

If you make your sponsorship decision by March 31st, a full-page playbill ad is also included! Make sure to submit your ad design here before March 31st: https://homeschoolplayers.com/playbilladform

Thank you for your support!