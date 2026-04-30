Contractors For A Cause Foundation Llc

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Contractors For A Cause Foundation Llc

About this event

Join us to Celebrate 40 Years of Miken Builders

29494 Cripple Creek Rd

Dagsboro, DE 19939, USA

Attending
Free

Use this ticket to let us know you will be joining us.


In the spirit of giving back, we ask that guests make a donation to Contractors for a Cause in lieu of paid tickets. Every dollar goes directly to supporting contractors and families in need in our community.

Not Attending
Free

Please use this ticket to let us know you cannot attend. If you would like to support Contractors for a Cause in honor of Mike you can make a donation below!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!