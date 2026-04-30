Join us to Celebrate 40 Years of Miken Builders

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About this event
Use this ticket to let us know you will be joining us.
In the spirit of giving back, we ask that guests make a donation to Contractors for a Cause in lieu of paid tickets. Every dollar goes directly to supporting contractors and families in need in our community.
Please use this ticket to let us know you cannot attend. If you would like to support Contractors for a Cause in honor of Mike you can make a donation below!
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