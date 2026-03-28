Milan Children’s Preschool's Annual Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Bring home a viral favorite! This larger‑than‑life porch goose has taken TikTok by storm and is ready to become the star of your porch, entryway, or garden. Dressed in an adorable Michigan‑themed outfit, this iconic goose delivers big personality, big charm, and year‑round decorating fun.
Special thank you to the recently viral store - Collins Center in Milan - for this special goose!
This is a truly exceptional opportunity to win an original, museum‑scale artwork by sought‑after local artist Kim Rhoney. Measuring 30" × 24", this custom oil and cold wax painting was created on location at Zilke’s Sunflower Patch, capturing the beauty and atmosphere of a beloved local farm through rich texture and expressive detail.
Kim Rhoney’s paintings are highly collected and often sell for over $1,000, making this raffle item an incredible chance to own a one‑of‑a‑kind original work at a fraction of its value.
Working in oil and cold wax, Kim builds depth through layering, scraping, and intuitive mark‑making, resulting in a surface that feels both timeless and contemporary. As the artist describes her work:
“My work explores memory, place, and the subtle poetry of everyday life. Using oil and cold wax, I build textured surfaces through layering, scraping, and intuitive mark‑making.”
This stunning piece is not only a work of art, but a lasting connection to local landscape, local agriculture, and local creativity.
Ready, set… BUILD! This coveted moss‑colored Nugget® couch is the ultimate playroom superstar and a fan‑favorite for a reason. One minute it’s a cozy couch, the next it’s a fort, castle, rocket ship, obstacle course, or the world’s comfiest reading nook!
With its rich nature‑inspired moss green color, this Nugget blends beautifully into any space while delivering maximum fun. Designed for kids’ imaginations AND family lounging, the soft‑yet‑durable cushions are built to tumble, stack, climb, nap, and repeat—day after day.
Step right up to a world where mud pies are Michelin‑star meals and imagination is always on the menu! This custom‑made wooden mud kitchen is a delightful outdoor play space designed to spark creativity, curiosity, and endless pretend play.
Fully stocked and ready for fun, this charming kitchen includes:
From stirring up leaf soup to serving pebble pancakes, this thoughtfully crafted mud kitchen invites children to explore, create, and dream big—one muddy masterpiece at a time. Built sturdy for outdoor adventures and brimming with playful details, it’s a backyard treasure kids will return to again and again.
Created and built by the very talented Nic and Chelsea Schooler!
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