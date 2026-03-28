Milan Children’s Preschool's Annual Raffle 2026

This is a truly exceptional opportunity to win an original, museum‑scale artwork by sought‑after local artist Kim Rhoney. Measuring 30" × 24", this custom oil and cold wax painting was created on location at Zilke’s Sunflower Patch, capturing the beauty and atmosphere of a beloved local farm through rich texture and expressive detail.

Kim Rhoney’s paintings are highly collected and often sell for over $1,000, making this raffle item an incredible chance to own a one‑of‑a‑kind original work at a fraction of its value.

Working in oil and cold wax, Kim builds depth through layering, scraping, and intuitive mark‑making, resulting in a surface that feels both timeless and contemporary. As the artist describes her work:

“My work explores memory, place, and the subtle poetry of everyday life. Using oil and cold wax, I build textured surfaces through layering, scraping, and intuitive mark‑making.”

This stunning piece is not only a work of art, but a lasting connection to local landscape, local agriculture, and local creativity.