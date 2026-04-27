Mile Creek PTO Shop

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Featuring the classic MC school logo, these sweatshirts are Royal Blue and have a smaller/slimmer fit. Most sizes are in stock and can be delivered quickly to you from the PTO. If you need a specific size quickly, just email us and we can help! [email protected]
Featuring a new Wildcat logo, these sweatshirts are Royal Blue in a slightly softer style sweatshirt. We have limited inventory and can print within a week and delivered by the PTO. If you need a specific size quickly, just email us and we can check stock! [email protected]
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