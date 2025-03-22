Mile High Blues 2025 - Family and Merch

This is an All Access Pass shared between two adults who share childcare duties for up to 4 children at the event.
This pass covers both people; please do not each purchase a pass.
This is an All Access Pass shared between two adults who share childcare duties for up to 4 children at the event.
This pass covers both people; please do not each purchase a pass.
Childcare: Single Night
$80
On-site, licensed childcare for children under 12 from 7:30p-midnight one evening.
[Ex: if you need Fri and Sat spots for 2 children, you would buy 4 of these and indicate the nights you want in the form that follows]
- No spots will be available for purchase at the event!
- Each adult registrant may purchase care for up to two children under 12. If you need care for more than 2 children, please contact us!
[NOTE: 4 or more children must be signed up nightly for this service to be offered; if the minimum is not met, we will contact you by May 26 to cancel and refund your childcare purchase(s)]
On-site, licensed childcare for children under 12 from 7:30p-midnight one evening.
[Ex: if you need Fri and Sat spots for 2 children, you would buy 4 of these and indicate the nights you want in the form that follows]
- No spots will be available for purchase at the event!
- Each adult registrant may purchase care for up to two children under 12. If you need care for more than 2 children, please contact us!
[NOTE: 4 or more children must be signed up nightly for this service to be offered; if the minimum is not met, we will contact you by May 26 to cancel and refund your childcare purchase(s)]
Add a donation for Mile High Blues Organization
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!