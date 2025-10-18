Mile High Blues Society's Memberships

Individual Membership
$20

Valid for one year

Subscription to the MHBS newsletter and 20% discount on all MHBS merchandise.

Senior/Student Membership
$15

Valid for one year

For students and fans over 60. Subscription to the MHBS newsletter and 20% discount on all MHBS merchandise.

Family/Couple Membership
$30

Valid for one year

Subscription to the MHBS newsletter and 20% discount on all MHBS merchandise.

Band Membership
$40

Valid for one year

Subscription to the MHBS newsletter and 20% discount on all MHBS merchandise for up to 4 band members. Promotion of upcoming shows and new music releases. Additional band members can join for $10 each.

Additional Band Members
$10

Valid for one year

Subscription to the MHBS newsletter and 20% discount on all MHBS merchandise.

Business Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Subscription to the MHBS newsletter and 20% discount on all MHBS merchandise for up to 4 employees of the company. Plus discounted advertising rates on the MHBS website and in the MHBS newsletter.

Circle of Friends
$100

Valid for one year

Subscription to the MHBS newsletter and 20% discount on all MHBS merchandise for 2 adults. Plus your names will be listed and acknowledged on the MHBS website. Please contact the president of the MHBS to establish your relationship with MHBS: [email protected]

