Mile High Blues Society

Hosted by

Mile High Blues Society

About this raffle

Mile High Blues Society's Summer Raffle 2025

One Raffle Ticket
$10

One chance of winning!
A total of six tickets will be drawn—one ticket for each of the prizes.

The cost of tickets is not a donation and is not tax-deductible.



Six Raffle Tickets
$50

Six chances of winning!
A total of six tickets will be drawn—one ticket for each of the prizes.
The cost of tickets is not a donation and is not tax-deductible.

Fifteen Raffle Tickets
$100

Fifteen chances of winning!
A total of six tickets will be drawn—one ticket for each of the prizes.
The cost of tickets is not a donation and is not tax-deductible.

Forty Raffle Tickets
$200

Forty chances of winning!
A total of six tickets will be drawn—one ticket for each of the prizes.
The cost of tickets is not a donation and is not tax-deductible.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!