Malachi Winter Guard

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Malachi Winter Guard

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Miles for Malachi - WGI World Championships

1 Mile Sponsorship
$1

Sponsor 1 mile at a time.

Click the Add + button to add in increments of 1.

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5 Miles Sponsorship
$5

Sponsor 5 miles at a time.

Click the Add + button to add in increments of 5.

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10 Miles Sponsorship
$10

Sponsor 10 miles at a time.

Click the Add + button to add in increments of 10.

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25 Miles Sponsorship
$25

Sponsor 25 miles at a time.

Click the Add + button to add in increments of 25.

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50 Miles Sponsorship
$50

Sponsor 50 miles at a time.

Click the Add + button to add in increments of 50.

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100 Miles Sponsorship
$100

Sponsor 100 miles at a time.

Click the Add + button to add in increments of 100.

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One Way WGI World Championships Sponsorship
$1,202

One-way sponsors will receive our new Malachi logo t-shirt.


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Roundtrip WGI World Championships Sponsorship
$2,404

Roundtrip sponsors will receive our new Malachi logo sweatshirt.

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