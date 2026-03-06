Miles for Malachi - WGI World Championships

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About this shop
Sponsor 1 mile at a time.
Click the Add + button to add in increments of 1.
Sponsor 5 miles at a time.
Click the Add + button to add in increments of 5.
Sponsor 10 miles at a time.
Click the Add + button to add in increments of 10.
Sponsor 25 miles at a time.
Click the Add + button to add in increments of 25.
Sponsor 50 miles at a time.
Click the Add + button to add in increments of 50.
Sponsor 100 miles at a time.
Click the Add + button to add in increments of 100.
One-way sponsors will receive our new Malachi logo t-shirt.
Roundtrip sponsors will receive our new Malachi logo sweatshirt.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!