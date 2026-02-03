Miles for Memories Sponsor & Vendor Registration 2026

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About this event
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-Listed as a Purple-Level Sponsor on all event materials (print & digital)
-Premium table placement with power available
-Logo featured on print, digital, and selected radio advertising
-Mentioned in all social media announcements leading up to & after the event
-Prominently featured in the event program and website with a company description & link to your
business. Opportunity to hand out an item at registration
**Live on-air interview with Kafe 104.1 to promote your business
-Listed as a Teal-Level Sponsor on all event materials (print & digital)
-Table placement in a high-traffic/high-visibility area in the mall
-Logo displayed on event banners
-Mentioned in social media promotions
-Featured in the event program & website with a direct link to your business
-Opportunity to include a flyer handout at registration
-Listed as a Green-Level Sponsor on all event materials (print & digital)
-Reserved table placement at the event
-Logo displayed on event banners
-Logo placement in event program & website
-Mentioned in social media promotions
-Mentioned in social posts as an Event Sponsor
-Reserved 6ft space for showcasing your business during Miles for Memories. Named in vendor listing on print and electronic media. Booth placement along the walking route in the mall. Vendors must provide their own table/chairs. No power available at this level.
Reserved 6ft space for showcasing your business during Miles for Memories. Named in vendor listing on print and electronic media. Booth placement along the walking route in the mall. Vendors must provide their own table/chairs. No power available at this level.
Reserved 6ft space for showcasing your organization during Miles for Memories. - Named in vendor listing on print and electronic media. - Booth placement along the walking route in the mall. Organization must provide it's own table/chairs.
Please choose this "ticket" option if you would like us to invoice your company for the price of the vendor space / sponsorship.
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