Miles For Mentorship

Hosted by
About this event
Includes:
Runner's Bib, Event T-shirt, (Guaranteed if purchased before September 5th, 2025)
Entry into run/walk
Perfect for individuals ready to run (or walk) for a cause and make a difference!
Includes:
Runner's Bib, Exclusive Swag Bag
Event T-shirt (Guaranteed if purchased before September 5th, 2025)
Run/Walk Entry
Ideal for supporters who want the full experience and a few extra thank-you goodies for going the extra mile.
$250 per team of 10
Runner's Bib
Swag Bag
Event T-shirt
(Guaranteed if purchased before September 5th, 2025)
Hype and camaraderie!
This one’s all about showing up as a team. Bring your crew, your coworkers, your classmates, or your family. Matching shirts, shared goals, and serious community energy, because impact is even greater together.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!