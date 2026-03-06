Rooted Ones

Hosted by

Rooted Ones

About this event

Miles For Mentorship Spring 2026

6600 Airline Dr

Metairie, LA 70003, USA

General Admission
$30

Includes:
Runner's Bib, Event T-shirt (Guaranteed if purchased before April 15, 2026),
Entry into run/walk


Perfect for individuals ready to run (or walk) for a cause and make a difference!

VIP Admission
$45

Includes:
Runner's Bib, Exclusive Swag Bag, Event T-shirt (Guaranteed if purchased before April 15, 2026),
Entry into run/walk


Ideal for supporters who want the full experience and a few extra thank-you goodies for going the extra mile.

Group Admission
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes:

Runner's Bib, Swag Bag, Event T-shirt (Guaranteed if purchased before April 15th, 2026)
Hype and camaraderie!


This one’s all about showing up as a team. Bring your crew, your coworkers, your classmates, or your family. Matching shirts, shared goals, and serious community energy, because impact is even greater together.

Gold Sponsor
$300

Logo on t-shirts & website; social media mentions; 5 complimentary entries (includes Runner’s Bib, Swag Bag, and Event T-shirt*)

Platinum Sponsor
$500

Logo posted at event, t-shirts, social media, website; speaking opportunity; 10 complimentary entries (includes Runner’s Bib, Swag Bag, and Event T-shirt*)

Add a donation for Rooted Ones

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