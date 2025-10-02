Miles for Miles Raffle Drawings

Hosted by
About this raffle
Get ready to toast, roast, and relax! This basket includes everything you need for the perfect fireside evening — a fire pit, wood, marshmallows, chocolate, graham crackers, and all the cozy vibes. Whether you're camping out or chilling in your backyard, it's s’more fun for everyone!
Celebrate the spirit of Missouri with this basket full of locally made and lovingly crafted treasures. From sourdough starter and honey to handmade jewelry, wax melts, and a cozy blanket stitched by one of our own — every item tells a story. It’s a tribute to the creativity, care, and community that make HCCH so special.
Everything you need to throw the perfect pizza night! From crust to toppings, cozy vibes to cleanup, this basket brings the flavor and the fun. Whether you're hosting friends or treating yourself, it's a slice of happiness waiting to happen.
Fuel your day and your ride with this high-energy basket! Packed with everything you need to detail your car to perfection — plus a boost of caffeine and soothing teas to keep you going. It’s the perfect combo of clean, crisp, and caffeinated!
Treat yourself to the ultimate relaxation experience. This basket is filled with cozy comforts — a soft blanket, luxurious lotions, bath salts, candles, wine, beads, highlighters, and a coffee shop gift certificate. Whether you're soaking, sipping, or simply snuggling in, it's your perfect escape from the everyday.
Movie night just got an upgrade! This basket is packed with everything you need for the perfect cozy screening — tasty snacks, comfy essentials, and all the vibes for a night in. Just add your favorite film and enjoy the show!
Start your day the right way — or risk the alternative! This basket is packed with energizing drinks, cozy comforts, and everything you need to stay fueled and focused. Whether you're conquering your to-do list or just trying to survive the morning, caffeine is your secret weapon.
Celebrate the cozy charm of fall with this beautifully curated basket. Featuring soft dishtowels, a warm blanket, neutral-toned coasters and oven mitts, plus pumpkin-scented candle and soap — it’s everything you need to bring the spirit of the season into your home.
Spooky season meets cozy comfort! This basket features a ghostly mug, warm blanket, coffee, and candles — perfect for curling up with a warm drink and a little Halloween charm. It’s a hauntingly good way to brew up some fall fun!
