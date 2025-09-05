Miles for Miracles 5K – Vendor Registration





🍽️

Food Vendor Description









We’re excited to invite food vendors to be part of our very first Miles for Miracles 5K Run on October 4, 2025, in Kingstree, SC! As a food vendor, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with race participants, families, and supporters throughout the morning while helping to support maternal mental health and premature birth awareness.





To ensure a balanced and successful experience for everyone, only one vendor will be accepted per food category (e.g., one hot dog vendor, one fish vendor, etc.). This allows for fair exposure and better sales potential for each participant.





Vendor Fee: $100

✅ Includes access to all attendees

✅ Digital promotion on our social media channels

✅ Category exclusivity; you’ll be the only vendor of your type!





Apply early to secure your spot, categories are first come, first served.



