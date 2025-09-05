Miles for Miracles 5K – Vendor Registration

Hosted by
10 left!
Food Vendor Description
We’re excited to invite food vendors to be part of our very first Miles for Miracles 5K Run on October 4, 2025, in Kingstree, SC! As a food vendor, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with race participants, families, and supporters throughout the morning while helping to support maternal mental health and premature birth awareness.
To ensure a balanced and successful experience for everyone, only one vendor will be accepted per food category (e.g., one hot dog vendor, one fish vendor, etc.). This allows for fair exposure and better sales potential for each participant.
Vendor Fee: $100
✅ Includes access to all attendees
✅ Digital promotion on our social media channels
✅ Category exclusivity; you’ll be the only vendor of your type!
Apply early to secure your spot, categories are first come, first served.
🛍️ Non-Food Vendor Description
Join us as a vendor at the Miles for Miracles 5K Run happening on October 4, 2025, at Williamsburg Technical College in Kingstree, SC! This is a meaningful opportunity to showcase your business while supporting a great cause, raising awareness for premature birth and maternal mental health.
To ensure each vendor receives strong visibility and an optimal experience, only one business per category will be accepted (e.g., one jewelry vendor, one skincare line, one insurance agent, etc.).
Vendor Fee: $25
✅ Exposure to runners, families, and supporters
✅ Digital promotion on our social media platforms
✅ Category exclusivity; you’ll be the only vendor of your type!
Availability is limited and spots will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Secure your category early!
We welcome nonprofit or community-based organizations offering resources related to health, wellness, education, parenting, and social services. These vendors will provide informational materials and support services — no selling of products or services.
Please note: resource vendors will be reviewed before confirmation.
