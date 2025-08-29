Hosted by

Integrate You International

About this raffle

Miles of Light: 13.1 for Hope & Healing

1 Raffle Ticket - 1 Chance of Winning
$13.10

1 chance to be the lucky raffle winner who will be randomly selected to win a skippered Christmas Lights Duffy Rental Tour for a Harbor Cruise in Newport Beach for 6 people for up to 3 hours (~at least a $800+ Value in Jordan's opinion!).

2 Raffle Tickets - 2 Chances of Winning
$26.20
This includes 2 tickets

2 chances to be the lucky raffle winner who is randomly selected to win a skippered Christmas Lights Duffy Rental Tour for a Harbor Cruise in Newport Beach for 6 people for up to 3 hours!

3 Raffle Tickets - 3 Chances of Winning
$39.30
This includes 3 tickets

3 chances to be the lucky raffle winner who is randomly selected to win a skippered Christmas Lights Duffy Rental Tour for a Harbor Cruise in Newport Beach for 6 people for up to 3 hours!

4 Raffle Tickets - 4 Chances of Winning
$52.40
This includes 4 tickets

4 chances to be the lucky raffle winner who is randomly selected to win a skippered Christmas Lights Duffy Rental Tour for a Harbor Cruise in Newport Beach for 6 people for up to 3 hours!

5 Raffle Tickets - 5 Chances of Winning
$65.50
This includes 5 tickets

5 chances to be the lucky raffle winner who is randomly selected to win a skippered Christmas Lights Duffy Rental Tour for a Harbor Cruise in Newport Beach for 6 people for up to 3 hours!

9 = $117.9,

6 Raffle Tickets - 6 Chances of Winning
$78.60
This includes 6 tickets

6 chances to be the lucky raffle winner who is randomly selected to win a skippered Christmas Lights Duffy Rental Tour for a Harbor Cruise in Newport Beach for 6 people for up to 3 hours!

7 Raffle Tickets - 7 Chances of Winning
$91.70
This includes 7 tickets

7 chances to be the lucky raffle winner who is randomly selected to win a skippered Christmas Lights Duffy Rental Tour for a Harbor Cruise in Newport Beach for 6 people for up to 3 hours!

8 Raffle Tickets - 8 Chances of Winning
$104.80
This includes 8 tickets

8 chances to be the lucky raffle winner who is randomly selected to win a skippered Christmas Lights Duffy Rental Tour for a Harbor Cruise in Newport Beach for 6 people for up to 3 hours!

9 Raffle Tickets - 9 Chances of Winning
$117.90
This includes 9 tickets

9 chances to be the lucky raffle winner who is randomly selected to win a skippered Christmas Lights Duffy Rental Tour for a Harbor Cruise in Newport Beach for 6 people for up to 3 hours!

10 Raffle Tickets - 10 Chances of Winning
$131
This includes 10 tickets

10 chances to be the lucky raffle winner who is randomly selected to win a skippered Christmas Lights Duffy Rental Tour for a Harbor Cruise in Newport Beach for 6 people for up to 3 hours!

Add a donation for Integrate You International

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!