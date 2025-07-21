PCL Award Store

Port Authority® Network Fleece Jacket
$45

With a classic pique look, this brushed-back fleece has professional style thanks to its sophisticated metal zippers. XS-4XL

F422

Port Authority® Mechanic Soft Shell Jacket
$45

A classic style in an updated silhouette, this rugged stretch soft shell has a clean, sophisticated exterior. Wind-resistant, water-repellent performance means it’s ideal for outdoor and casual workplaces. XS-4XL

J417

Port Authority® Essential Rain Jacket
$45

A year-round must-have, this fully seam-sealed 8K/5K waterproof, breathable 2.5-layer jacket has a DWR finish. It packs easily and gives great water-repellent, wind-resistant performance. XS-4XL

J407

Sport-Tek® Insulated Vest
$40

This insulated vest offers layerable warmth and water-resistant protection to help keep you dry in the stands or on the street. XS-4XL

JST57

Sport-Tek® Hooded Soft Shell Jacket
$45

With sporty raglan sleeves and great water- and wind-resistance, this soft shell is made for you—regardless of the weather. XS-4XL

ST980

Eddie Bauer® Hooded Soft Shell Parka
$75

This longer-length parka offers water protection and breathability thanks to a 3K/3K fabric. A detachable hood and articulated sleeves make this parka a cold-weather must-have. XS-4XL

EB536

Carhartt® Gilliam Jacket
$90

Lightweight, yet warm, this jacket is amazingly durable and dependably water repellent. S-3XL

CT102208

Carhartt® Thermal-Lined Duck Active Jacket
$90

Whether you’re on a land survey or construction road crew, this hooded jacket is designed to keep you comfortable when the weather is iffy. S-5XL

CT106678

Port Authority® Women's Summit Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
$35

When temps drop, trust our Summit Fleece to fight the chill. This midweight jacket has a contemporary look with clean design lines and a welded sleeve pocket for technical edge. XS-4XL

L233

Sport-Tek® Women's Hooded Soft Shell Jacket
$45

With sporty raglan sleeves and great water- and wind-resistance, this soft shell is made for you—regardless of the weather.  XS–4XL

LST980

Port Authority® Women's Essential Rain Jacket
$45

A year-round must-have, this fully seam-sealed 8K/5K waterproof, breathable 2.5-layer jacket has a DWR finish. It packs easily and gives great water-repellent, wind-resistant performance. XS–4XL  

L407

Port Authority® Women's Puffer Vest
$45

With wider baffles for a modern look, this water-resistant puffer looks cool while keeping you warm. XS–4XL

L853

OGIO® Women's Crux Soft Shell
$75

This piece features water- and wind-resistant fabric, a tonal embossed "O" pattern, and reflective details for added visibility. XS-4XL

LOE720

Eddie Bauer® Women's Hooded Soft Shell Parka
$75

This longer-length parka offers water protection and breathability thanks to a 3K/3K fabric. A detachable hood and articulated sleeves make this parka a cold-weather must-have. XS-4XL

EB537

Port Authority® Women's All-Weather 3-in-1 Jacket
$75

Complete with a midweight, compact-pile fleece inner jacket, this 3-in-1 jacket outsmarts the cold with all-weather versatility. XS–4XL

L123

Carhartt® Women’s Gilliam Jacket
$85

Keep working through cold, wet weather in this women’s version of our popular Gilliam Jacket.

XS–2XL

CT104314

New Era® Speckled Beanie
$20

This unlined cuffed beanie features a solid base with tonal flecks of color for style and attitude on a cold day. An embroidered New Era flag adds subtle character.
NE905

Port Authority® Spray Wash Cap
$20

A subtle, pre-applied spray wash treatment gives this comfortable, garment-washed cap a lived-in look.

C811

Nike Utility Speed Backpack 2.0
$75

This sleek pack keeps your tech and work docs secure and organized when commuting to and from the office. It opens flat for easy access to must-have items.

NKFN4106

OGIO® Apex Rucksack
$55

This rucksack keeps your laptop and other tech gear well-protected, while the two-tone crosshatch pattern adds modern street cred.

411090

Brooks Brothers® Grant Dual-Handle Backpack
$115

Putting a modern twist on a classic design, this convertible pack is built to fit in where you need it. Carry it as a backpack or as a tote for the ultimate versatility.

BB18821

TravisMathew Diamond Quilt Blanket
$75

You’ll never want to leave the couch when you’re snuggled up in this quilted blanket. A true statement piece, it’s designed to enhance the way you relax.

TMA41481

Carhartt® Watch Cap 2.0
$30

Soft to the touch, this timeless cap is stretchy rib knit for a stay-put fit.

CT104597

Brooks Brothers® Wells Duffel
$135

A classic weekender silhouette that encourages travel. Whether you need it for a quick weekend getaway or an extended stay, this spacious duffel is built to handle it all.

BB18880

Port Authority® Matte Hip Pack
$20

This sleek waist pack is made from smooth matte polyester with a zippered main compartment, interior pocket, and dyed-to-match molded zippers. With an adjustable strap, lightweight design (0.2 lbs), and compact size (5" x 8" x 1.7"), it's perfect for everyday essentials.

BG936

Brooks Brothers® Oxford Backpack
$100

Designed for the avid traveler or everyday commuter, this backpack exudes traditional Brooks Brothers style, while thoughtfully addressing every organizational need.

BB18822

Sport-Tek® Sideline Jacket
$30

Stay comfortable on the sidelines or anywhere the game of life takes you in this wind-resistant, water-repellent jacket. XS-6XL

JST71

OGIO® Women's Fusion Blazer
$65

Designed for world globetrotting or the daily commute, this layerable blazer is the perfect fusion of OGIO good looks, easy moving stretch and water-resistant performance. XS–4XL

LOG824

Port Authority® Rolling Cooler
$55

With a 48-can capacity, you'll be the hit of the tailgating party when you roll up with this durable cooler.

BG119

Nike Brasilia Medium Backpack
$45

This versatile backpack is ideal for packing everything you need to get you through a busy training day or when you’re away from your locker, gym or home.
NKDH7709

Nike Brasilia Small Duffel
$40

This duffel has a spacious main compartment and specialized pockets to get you through your day from gym to office and home. A shoulder strap and handles offer plenty of carrying options.

NKDM3976

Cotopaxi® Luzon 18L Backpack
$55

This is your easygoing, spontaneous adventure buddy. A lightweight, do-everything daypack, it’s perfect for students, commuters, hikers, travelers and adventurers who prefer an unstructured pack that works for a variety of situations. Stuff it up, cinch it closed and you’re on your way. 

COTOL18L

Brooks Brothers® Wells Briefcase
$125

The perfect blend of traditional design and iconic styling, this bag can be carried as a briefcase or as a crossbody bag.

BB18830

Gildan Softstyle® T-Shirt
$15

This modern classic-fit tee features a seamless body, non-topstitched 5/8" rib collar, taped neck and shoulders, and double-needle sleeves and hem for long-lasting comfort. Made from soft 4.5-ounce ring-spun cotton or cotton/poly blends (depending on color), it includes a recycled, tear-away label for added ease.XS-5XL

64000

Cotopaxi® Bataan Hip Pack
$35

Named after a city in the Central Luzon region of the Philippines, the Bataan is our spicy take on the classic hip pack. With its 3L size, this handy hip hugger keeps your necessities secure, organized and 100% at-the-ready. Wear it up front, on the side or in the back. 

COTOBFP

Carhartt® Utility Tote
$55

This rugged tote is versatile enough to lug around all your work gear, keep near your work bench or toss in the truck and haul everything you need—regardless of light rain. Made from durable heavyweight canvas, this ultra-tough tote never stops performing. A sturdy base helps ensure it can stand on its own.

CT89121325

Gildan® Softstyle® Crewneck Sweatshirt
$25

This classic-fit sweatshirt is made from an 8.4-ounce ring-spun cotton/poly blend with a soft two-end ring-spun cotton face, varying slightly by color. It features a dropped shoulder, rib-knit cuffs and bottom band with spandex, double-needle topstitching, and a recycled tear-away label for comfort and durability.

S–4XL

SF000

Gildan® Softstyle® Midweight Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt
$30

This classic-fit hoodie is crafted from an 8.4-ounce ring-spun cotton/poly blend with a 100% ring-spun cotton face, featuring a two-piece dyed-to-match jersey-lined hood, flat drawcords, and a dropped shoulder design. It includes rib-knit cuffs and bottom band with spandex, double-needle stitching for durability, and a recycled tear-away label.

XS–5XL

SF500

