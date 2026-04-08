Milford Cooperative Preschool's Silent Auction PRE BIDS

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Starting bid
Basket including a $200 gift certificate, t-shirt, note pads and pen
Starting bid
Certificate for Birthday Party (Lucy to add more Info)
Starting bid
Certificate for Birthday Party (Lucy to add more Info)
Starting bid
Certificate for 8 Public Skate Passes and a Gift Certificate for a multi-week Session of Learn to Skate or Learn to play classes
Starting bid
Certificate for a ride to school in a Milford Police Car!
Starting bid
Goody Basket including a certificate for 1-month platinum membership and assorted SWAG (Sweater, water bottle, sweat towel and treats)
Starting bid
Gift Card for Pita Way, need I say more?? We have 4 $100 gift cards so the top 4 bids will be used as a starting point for the silent auction! No bid goes unnoticed!
Starting bid
Mandi and Scott have generously donated wake surfing lessons on their lake. 4 people, 2 hours, they will provide the boat, boards, life jackets, etc... Mutual agreed upon date/time to be arranged
Starting bid
Finlan insurance has generously donated a Coach Bella Small Pebble leather handbag!
Starting bid
Rio Grande Games has generously donated 18 of these games! The top multiple bids will be used as a starting point for the silent auction and some who cannot attend may receive a game at their bid level as well! No bid goes unnoticed!
Starting bid
Rio Grande Games has generously donated 18 of these games! The top multiple bids will be used as a starting point for the silent auction and some who cannot attend may receive a game at their bid level as well! No bid goes unnoticed!
Starting bid
Rio Grande Games has generously donated 18 of these games! The top multiple bids will be used as a starting point for the silent auction and some who cannot attend may receive a game at their bid level as well! No bid goes unnoticed!
Starting bid
Certificate for 1 child platinum membership for 3 months to be redeemed at either Northville or Howell locations.
Starting bid
Voucher for $150 toward birthday party rental. Located in New Hudson!
Starting bid
May only be scheduled Monday through Friday
Starting bid
This is Strider's most populate bike for children 18 months to 4 years of age! Color: Red
Starting bid
Collection of goodies! 2x $25 gift cards, 1 hour luxury bay coupon, and 4 free rounds of put-put!
Starting bid
Check out the image above for all the details included in this In-House savings plan!
Starting bid
4 tickets to a classical, pops, or jass concert w/Parking
Starting bid
Tickets for 2 Adults + 2 Kids and Parking Included! Expires 12/31/26
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