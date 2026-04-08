Hosted by

Milford Cooperative Preschool

About this event

Sales closed

Milford Cooperative Preschool's Silent Auction PRE BIDS

Pick-up location

525 Hickory St, Milford, MI 48381, USA

Classic Pilates Center Wixom (Value $220) item
Classic Pilates Center Wixom (Value $220)
$50

Starting bid

Basket including a $200 gift certificate, t-shirt, note pads and pen

HVAC Sports Birthday Party (Value $300) item
HVAC Sports Birthday Party (Value $300)
$50

Starting bid

Certificate for Birthday Party (Lucy to add more Info)

Kid Strong Novi Birthday Party (Value $450) item
Kid Strong Novi Birthday Party (Value $450)
$100

Starting bid

Certificate for Birthday Party (Lucy to add more Info)

Lakeland Ice Arena Waterford Ice Skating (Value $225) item
Lakeland Ice Arena Waterford Ice Skating (Value $225)
$50

Starting bid

Certificate for 8 Public Skate Passes and a Gift Certificate for a multi-week Session of Learn to Skate or Learn to play classes

Milford Police Ride to School (Value Priceless) item
Milford Police Ride to School (Value Priceless)
$20

Starting bid

Certificate for a ride to school in a Milford Police Car!

Orange Theory White Lake (Value $230) item
Orange Theory White Lake (Value $230)
$50

Starting bid

Goody Basket including a certificate for 1-month platinum membership and assorted SWAG (Sweater, water bottle, sweat towel and treats)

Pita Way (Value $100) item
Pita Way (Value $100)
$20

Starting bid

Gift Card for Pita Way, need I say more?? We have 4 $100 gift cards so the top 4 bids will be used as a starting point for the silent auction! No bid goes unnoticed!

Damman Family Wake Surf Lesson (Value $350) item
Damman Family Wake Surf Lesson (Value $350)
$50

Starting bid

Mandi and Scott have generously donated wake surfing lessons on their lake. 4 people, 2 hours, they will provide the boat, boards, life jackets, etc... Mutual agreed upon date/time to be arranged

Coach Bella Small Pebble Leather Handbag (Value $295) item
Coach Bella Small Pebble Leather Handbag (Value $295)
$50

Starting bid

Finlan insurance has generously donated a Coach Bella Small Pebble leather handbag!

Chicken Cha Cha Cha Board Game (Value $45) item
Chicken Cha Cha Cha Board Game (Value $45)
$5

Starting bid

Rio Grande Games has generously donated 18 of these games! The top multiple bids will be used as a starting point for the silent auction and some who cannot attend may receive a game at their bid level as well! No bid goes unnoticed!

Duckling Dancin Board Game (Value $20) item
Duckling Dancin Board Game (Value $20)
$5

Starting bid

Rio Grande Games has generously donated 18 of these games! The top multiple bids will be used as a starting point for the silent auction and some who cannot attend may receive a game at their bid level as well! No bid goes unnoticed!

Monster Factory Board Game (Value $30) item
Monster Factory Board Game (Value $30)
$5

Starting bid

Rio Grande Games has generously donated 18 of these games! The top multiple bids will be used as a starting point for the silent auction and some who cannot attend may receive a game at their bid level as well! No bid goes unnoticed!

Stemville Platinum Membership 3 months (Value $150) item
Stemville Platinum Membership 3 months (Value $150)
$20

Starting bid

Certificate for 1 child platinum membership for 3 months to be redeemed at either Northville or Howell locations.

Kids Gotta Play Birthday Party (Value $150) item
Kids Gotta Play Birthday Party (Value $150)
$20

Starting bid

Voucher for $150 toward birthday party rental. Located in New Hudson!

Rivage Day Spa Certificate for Refresh Facial (Value $145) item
Rivage Day Spa Certificate for Refresh Facial (Value $145)
$20

Starting bid

May only be scheduled Monday through Friday

Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike (Value $140) item
Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike (Value $140)
$20

Starting bid

This is Strider's most populate bike for children 18 months to 4 years of age! Color: Red

Tap Ins Hartland (Value $140) item
Tap Ins Hartland (Value $140)
$20

Starting bid

Collection of goodies! 2x $25 gift cards, 1 hour luxury bay coupon, and 4 free rounds of put-put!

Bruce E Hulscher Dental Plan ($375 Value) item
Bruce E Hulscher Dental Plan ($375 Value)
$100

Starting bid

Check out the image above for all the details included in this In-House savings plan!

Detroit Symphony Orchestra (Value $100) item
Detroit Symphony Orchestra (Value $100)
$20

Starting bid

4 tickets to a classical, pops, or jass concert w/Parking

Detroit Zoo Family Pass (Value $110) item
Detroit Zoo Family Pass (Value $110)
$20

Starting bid

Tickets for 2 Adults + 2 Kids and Parking Included! Expires 12/31/26

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!