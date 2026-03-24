Milford Ignite Sponsorship 2026

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About this event
A starting spark that helps dreams take shape.
● Your logo on Milford Ignite website
● Social media shout-out - a custom post thanking you for your support!
● Company logo listed on our Athlete Welcome Packet ● Logo Placement on team t-shirts worn by athletes at competitions.
Growing the flame and expanding opportunity for youth.
● All Ember Level benefits
● Your logo on the Milford Ignite website with backlink to your website
● Featured social media spotlight - an entire post tailored to you and your company
● Event recognition - a personalized “shout-out” at Ignite events
Fueling excellence and leading the way.
● All Spark Level benefits
● Premium logo placement on competition day T-shirt ● Banner placement at annual cheer showcase
● Dedicated sponsor appreciation post on all social media platforms - monthly
● Opportunity for custom partnership activation
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!