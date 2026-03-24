Milford Ignite

Hosted by

Milford Ignite

About this event

Milford Ignite Sponsorship 2026

Ember Level
$500

A starting spark that helps dreams take shape.

● Your logo on Milford Ignite website

● Social media shout-out - a custom post thanking you for your support!

● Company logo listed on our Athlete Welcome Packet ● Logo Placement on team t-shirts worn by athletes at competitions.

SPARK LEVEL
$1,000

Growing the flame and expanding opportunity for youth.

● All Ember Level benefits

● Your logo on the Milford Ignite website with backlink to your website

● Featured social media spotlight - an entire post tailored to you and your company

● Event recognition - a personalized “shout-out” at Ignite events

FLAME LEVEL
$2,500

Fueling excellence and leading the way.

● All Spark Level benefits

● Premium logo placement on competition day T-shirt ● Banner placement at annual cheer showcase

● Dedicated sponsor appreciation post on all social media platforms - monthly

● Opportunity for custom partnership activation

Add a donation for Milford Ignite

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