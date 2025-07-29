Milford Independent Cinema's Summer Raffle 2025

Every great story starts with one scene—and one ticket gets you in the running for a private movie night to remember. Support your local cinema and take your shot at the spotlight!
You're not just in the audience—you’re writing the script! Get 5 chances to win the ultimate private movie night experience for you and 25 friends. Support independent film and increase your odds with this blockbuster bundle!
You’re calling the shots with this premium bundle! With 15 chances to win the ultimate private theater experience, you’re one step closer to hosting the movie night of the year—plus you're making a big impact in supporting independent film.
Go big and go behind the scenes with our top-tier raffle bundle! With 25 chances to win the private theater experience of a lifetime, you’re not just supporting the arts—you’re helping keep the magic of independent cinema alive in Milford.
You’re the big boss now—top-tier supporter with blockbuster-level benefits! With 60 chances to win the ultimate private screening for you and 25 guests (complete with pop and popcorn for all), you're making a major impact and getting a steal—this prize package starts at $550 in value!
Support the magic of independent cinema while giving yourself the best shot at the spotlight. Lights, camera, win!
