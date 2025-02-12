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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 30
Valid until April 22, 2027
Pro-Rated membership in Milford Rotary from 11 Dec 2025 - 30 June 2026.
Renews yearly on: June 30
By selecting a Corporate Membership, your organization is saving $85 over 2 memberships. You will be asked to provide the 2nd member's full name, email address, home address and cell number (only needed for NEW memberships). Just before the payment information, select the "Corporate/Organization purchase" option and then you can enter in the name of your Company name.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!