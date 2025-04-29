Military and Veteran Boots Ball Silent Auction

Donated by: Apiary Fine Catering and Events Estimated Value: $2,400.00 Donation: One-Year Membership to The Golden Skep Culinary Club at The Apiary Step into a world of exclusive culinary indulgence with a one-year membership to The Golden Skep Culinary Club at The Apiary. At the heart of this elite membership is the Golden Skep Lounge — an intimate, members-only dining experience where artistry, ambiance, and gastronomy converge. Every Thursday, members are invited to partake in a bespoke pop-up dinner, featuring an ever-evolving menu that highlights The Apiary’s dedication to innovation and excellence. Beyond the Golden Skep Lounge, members enjoy preferred pricing on signature public events such as OMAGE and Prix Fixe, each meticulously crafted by The Apiary’s world-class culinary and design team. A dedicated Member Concierge ensures every visit is personalized, seamless, and unforgettable — making this the perfect gift for a true food and hospitality connoisseur. Details: *Valid for one account holder and a partner *Includes up to four guests at the Golden Skep Lounge each week at no additional charge *Food and beverage costs at events are not included

Donated by: Apiary Fine Catering and Events Estimated Value: $2,400.00 Donation: One-Year Membership to The Golden Skep Culinary Club at The Apiary Step into a world of exclusive culinary indulgence with a one-year membership to The Golden Skep Culinary Club at The Apiary. At the heart of this elite membership is the Golden Skep Lounge — an intimate, members-only dining experience where artistry, ambiance, and gastronomy converge. Every Thursday, members are invited to partake in a bespoke pop-up dinner, featuring an ever-evolving menu that highlights The Apiary’s dedication to innovation and excellence. Beyond the Golden Skep Lounge, members enjoy preferred pricing on signature public events such as OMAGE and Prix Fixe, each meticulously crafted by The Apiary’s world-class culinary and design team. A dedicated Member Concierge ensures every visit is personalized, seamless, and unforgettable — making this the perfect gift for a true food and hospitality connoisseur. Details: *Valid for one account holder and a partner *Includes up to four guests at the Golden Skep Lounge each week at no additional charge *Food and beverage costs at events are not included

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