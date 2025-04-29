Military and Veteran Boots Ball Silent Auction

🎭 A Night at the Theatre: 2 Tickets to 42nd Street
$100
Starting bid
Donated by: The Lexington Theatre Company
Estimated Value: $174.00
Exp. Date: 07/13/25
Enjoy a dazzling evening of Broadway magic with two tickets to 42nd Street, presented by The Lexington Theatre Company at the Lexington Opera House. *Choose from the Thursday, July 10th at 7:30 PM or Sunday, July 13th at 6:30 PM performance. A perfect night out for Theatre lovers in a historic venue!*
Donated by: The Lexington Theatre Company
Estimated Value: $174.00
Exp. Date: 07/13/25
Enjoy a dazzling evening of Broadway magic with two tickets to 42nd Street, presented by The Lexington Theatre Company at the Lexington Opera House. *Choose from the Thursday, July 10th at 7:30 PM or Sunday, July 13th at 6:30 PM performance. A perfect night out for Theatre lovers in a historic venue!*
🐎 Ride into the Bluegrass: Horseback Riding Lessons
$50
Starting bid
Donated by: Brannon Stables
Estimated Value: $110.00
Saddle up for a memorable adventure with two introductory horseback riding lessons at Brannon Stables! Perfect for beginners or those returning to the saddle, this experience offers a chance to enjoy the calm strength of horses and the beauty of the outdoors.
📍 Located in a peaceful, scenic setting – ideal for reconnecting with nature.
📞 To schedule: Call 859-983-0856
Participants: 1–2 guests
Age Requirement: 5 years and older
Weight Limit: 200 lbs max
Availability: By appointment only
Donated by: Brannon Stables
Estimated Value: $110.00
Saddle up for a memorable adventure with two introductory horseback riding lessons at Brannon Stables! Perfect for beginners or those returning to the saddle, this experience offers a chance to enjoy the calm strength of horses and the beauty of the outdoors.
📍 Located in a peaceful, scenic setting – ideal for reconnecting with nature.
📞 To schedule: Call 859-983-0856
Participants: 1–2 guests
Age Requirement: 5 years and older
Weight Limit: 200 lbs max
Availability: By appointment only
🐎 Keeneland Fall Meet Box – Party of 6
$80
Starting bid
Donated by: Elizabeth Pitman
Estimated Value: $200
Number of Guests Included: 6
Restrictions: Valid for one race day during Keeneland’s 2025 Fall Meet; date to be mutually agreed upon with donor
Experience a classic day at the races in true Kentucky tradition! This exclusive package includes six tickets and private use of an outdoor box during Keeneland’s 2025 Fall Meet—a truly iconic Bluegrass experience. Whether you're celebrating with friends, hosting out-of-town guests, or treating your team, this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy world-class racing in a stunning setting.
🌟 Package Highlights:
-Reserved outdoor box for up to 6 guests
-Ideal for a group outing with friends, family, or colleagues
-Date to be coordinated directly with donor
-Unforgettable views, atmosphere, and tradition at Keeneland
Soak in the energy, elegance, and excitement of one of Kentucky’s proudest traditions. Place your bid and get ready for a race day to remember! 🏇🍂
Donated by: Elizabeth Pitman
Estimated Value: $200
Number of Guests Included: 6
Restrictions: Valid for one race day during Keeneland’s 2025 Fall Meet; date to be mutually agreed upon with donor
Experience a classic day at the races in true Kentucky tradition! This exclusive package includes six tickets and private use of an outdoor box during Keeneland’s 2025 Fall Meet—a truly iconic Bluegrass experience. Whether you're celebrating with friends, hosting out-of-town guests, or treating your team, this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy world-class racing in a stunning setting.
🌟 Package Highlights:
-Reserved outdoor box for up to 6 guests
-Ideal for a group outing with friends, family, or colleagues
-Date to be coordinated directly with donor
-Unforgettable views, atmosphere, and tradition at Keeneland
Soak in the energy, elegance, and excitement of one of Kentucky’s proudest traditions. Place your bid and get ready for a race day to remember! 🏇🍂
🍽️ The Apiary Experience: Fine Catering & Event Credit
$600
Starting bid
Donated by: Apiary Fine Catering and Events
Estimated Value: $2,400.00
Donation: One-Year Membership to The Golden Skep Culinary Club at The Apiary
Step into a world of exclusive culinary indulgence with a one-year membership to The Golden Skep Culinary Club at The Apiary. At the heart of this elite membership is the Golden Skep Lounge — an intimate, members-only dining experience where artistry, ambiance, and gastronomy converge.
Every Thursday, members are invited to partake in a bespoke pop-up dinner, featuring an ever-evolving menu that highlights The Apiary’s dedication to innovation and excellence.
Beyond the Golden Skep Lounge, members enjoy preferred pricing on signature public events such as OMAGE and Prix Fixe, each meticulously crafted by The Apiary’s world-class culinary and design team.
A dedicated Member Concierge ensures every visit is personalized, seamless, and unforgettable — making this the perfect gift for a true food and hospitality connoisseur.
Details:
*Valid for one account holder and a partner
*Includes up to four guests at the Golden Skep Lounge each week at no additional charge
*Food and beverage costs at events are not included
Donated by: Apiary Fine Catering and Events
Estimated Value: $2,400.00
Donation: One-Year Membership to The Golden Skep Culinary Club at The Apiary
Step into a world of exclusive culinary indulgence with a one-year membership to The Golden Skep Culinary Club at The Apiary. At the heart of this elite membership is the Golden Skep Lounge — an intimate, members-only dining experience where artistry, ambiance, and gastronomy converge.
Every Thursday, members are invited to partake in a bespoke pop-up dinner, featuring an ever-evolving menu that highlights The Apiary’s dedication to innovation and excellence.
Beyond the Golden Skep Lounge, members enjoy preferred pricing on signature public events such as OMAGE and Prix Fixe, each meticulously crafted by The Apiary’s world-class culinary and design team.
A dedicated Member Concierge ensures every visit is personalized, seamless, and unforgettable — making this the perfect gift for a true food and hospitality connoisseur.
Details:
*Valid for one account holder and a partner
*Includes up to four guests at the Golden Skep Lounge each week at no additional charge
*Food and beverage costs at events are not included
👔Tailored for Confidence: Suit or Sport Coat
$200
Starting bid
Donated by: Mac & Clay
Estimated Value: $550.00
Elevate your wardrobe with a custom-tailored suit or sport coat from Mac & Clay — Lexington’s premier destination for refined men’s style. Whether you're dressing for a big event or a new season, this piece is crafted to fit you perfectly and leave a lasting impression.
Donated by: Mac & Clay
Estimated Value: $550.00
Elevate your wardrobe with a custom-tailored suit or sport coat from Mac & Clay — Lexington’s premier destination for refined men’s style. Whether you're dressing for a big event or a new season, this piece is crafted to fit you perfectly and leave a lasting impression.
🏨 Lexington Staycation: Origin Hotel + 33 Staves Breakfast
$125
Starting bid
Donated by: Origin Hotel Lexington / 33 Staves Restaurant
Estimated Value: $275.00
Treat yourself to a luxurious overnight stay in a standard king or double queen room at Origin Hotel Lexington — one of the city’s most stylish boutique hotels. Wake up refreshed and enjoy a delicious breakfast for two at their in-house restaurant, 33 Staves, known for its locally inspired fare.
Donated by: Origin Hotel Lexington / 33 Staves Restaurant
Estimated Value: $275.00
Treat yourself to a luxurious overnight stay in a standard king or double queen room at Origin Hotel Lexington — one of the city’s most stylish boutique hotels. Wake up refreshed and enjoy a delicious breakfast for two at their in-house restaurant, 33 Staves, known for its locally inspired fare.
🍷 Refined Dining in Midway: Heirloom Restaurant
$65
Starting bid
Donated by: Heirloom Restaurant
Nestled in the charming town of Midway, Heirloom Restaurant offers an elegant culinary escape with a focus on fresh, seasonal, and locally inspired cuisine. From beautifully plated entrées to exceptional wine pairings, every dish tells a story of Kentucky’s finest flavors.
Use this $150 gift certificate for a romantic dinner, special celebration, or an indulgent night of fine dining in a cozy, elevated setting.
Donated by: Heirloom Restaurant
Nestled in the charming town of Midway, Heirloom Restaurant offers an elegant culinary escape with a focus on fresh, seasonal, and locally inspired cuisine. From beautifully plated entrées to exceptional wine pairings, every dish tells a story of Kentucky’s finest flavors.
Use this $150 gift certificate for a romantic dinner, special celebration, or an indulgent night of fine dining in a cozy, elevated setting.
☀️ Kitchen Sunshine: Climbing Dahlia Towels + $50 Gift Card
$35
Starting bid
Donated by: Pomegranate Inc.
Estimated Value: $136.00
Brighten your home with the warmth of sunshine yellow and timeless craftsmanship. This gift includes a set of two Climbing Dahlia hand block printed tea towels — made in India and crafted from 100% cotton — paired with a $50 gift card to Pomegranate Inc.
The 20"x26" towels feature a unique floral print that brings joy to any kitchen and reflects the artistry that defines Pomegranate's signature style.
Donated by: Pomegranate Inc.
Estimated Value: $136.00
Brighten your home with the warmth of sunshine yellow and timeless craftsmanship. This gift includes a set of two Climbing Dahlia hand block printed tea towels — made in India and crafted from 100% cotton — paired with a $50 gift card to Pomegranate Inc.
The 20"x26" towels feature a unique floral print that brings joy to any kitchen and reflects the artistry that defines Pomegranate's signature style.
🏇 Keeneland Collector’s Crate: Official Memorabilia Basket
$100
Starting bid
Donated by: Keeneland Association
Estimated Value: $289.00
Celebrate the legacy of Keeneland with a custom-made wooden crate filled with carefully selected official Keeneland memorabilia. Perfect for the racing enthusiast, this gift basket brings the charm of the track into your home with branded keepsakes and collectibles.
From the handcrafted box to the thoughtful curation, this is a must-have for any fan of Lexington’s historic racing institution.
Donated by: Keeneland Association
Estimated Value: $289.00
Celebrate the legacy of Keeneland with a custom-made wooden crate filled with carefully selected official Keeneland memorabilia. Perfect for the racing enthusiast, this gift basket brings the charm of the track into your home with branded keepsakes and collectibles.
From the handcrafted box to the thoughtful curation, this is a must-have for any fan of Lexington’s historic racing institution.
💖 Styled & Chic: Miss Priss Clutch, Earrings & Gift Certifi
$40
Starting bid
Donated by: Miss Priss Inc.
Estimated Value: $112.00
Add a pop of style and southern charm to your wardrobe with this elegant fashion bundle from Miss Priss! This chic package includes a trendy clutch, a pair of statement earrings, and a gift certificate to shop even more fabulous finds in-store.
Perfect for a night out, a wedding weekend, or gifting to a fashion-loving friend — this set is sure to turn heads and spark joy.
Donated by: Miss Priss Inc.
Estimated Value: $112.00
Add a pop of style and southern charm to your wardrobe with this elegant fashion bundle from Miss Priss! This chic package includes a trendy clutch, a pair of statement earrings, and a gift certificate to shop even more fabulous finds in-store.
Perfect for a night out, a wedding weekend, or gifting to a fashion-loving friend — this set is sure to turn heads and spark joy.
🥂 Modern Flavors & Southern Flair: Distilled on Jefferson
$65
Starting bid
Donated by: Distilled on Jefferson
Discover one of Lexington’s most sophisticated dining destinations with this $150 gift certificate to Distilled on Jefferson. Known for artfully blending Southern traditions with contemporary culinary creativity, Distilled offers a menu full of rich flavors and refined technique.
Treat yourself or a loved one to a night of elevated hospitality, craft cocktails, and an unforgettable food experience in the heart of downtown Lexington.
Donated by: Distilled on Jefferson
Discover one of Lexington’s most sophisticated dining destinations with this $150 gift certificate to Distilled on Jefferson. Known for artfully blending Southern traditions with contemporary culinary creativity, Distilled offers a menu full of rich flavors and refined technique.
Treat yourself or a loved one to a night of elevated hospitality, craft cocktails, and an unforgettable food experience in the heart of downtown Lexington.
🍯 Sweet Kentucky Gold: Triple Double Barrel Honey Gift Set
$30
Starting bid
Donated by: Double Barrel Honey
Estimated Value: $70.00
Indulge in the bold, bourbon-kissed flavor of 100% American honey with this beautifully curated Triple Double Barrel Honey Gift Set — a must-have for honey lovers and foodies alike!
This exclusive gift box features:
*Original Double Barrel Honey, aged 90 days
*Special Edition Double Aged Honey, aged 180 days
*NEW Limited Edition Gold Label Honey, aged a full 12 months
Each batch is aged in charred bourbon barrels, delivering rich, complex flavor with a sweet Kentucky twist. The set includes three 10.4 oz. flasks of pure, double-filtered honey, complete with mess-free pump dispensers and a set of gourmet recipe cards to inspire your next kitchen creation.
A perfect gift for chefs, grill masters, cocktail mixers — or yourself!
Donated by: Double Barrel Honey
Estimated Value: $70.00
Indulge in the bold, bourbon-kissed flavor of 100% American honey with this beautifully curated Triple Double Barrel Honey Gift Set — a must-have for honey lovers and foodies alike!
This exclusive gift box features:
*Original Double Barrel Honey, aged 90 days
*Special Edition Double Aged Honey, aged 180 days
*NEW Limited Edition Gold Label Honey, aged a full 12 months
Each batch is aged in charred bourbon barrels, delivering rich, complex flavor with a sweet Kentucky twist. The set includes three 10.4 oz. flasks of pure, double-filtered honey, complete with mess-free pump dispensers and a set of gourmet recipe cards to inspire your next kitchen creation.
A perfect gift for chefs, grill masters, cocktail mixers — or yourself!
💎 Shelia Bayes Jewelers: Sparkle & Shine Gift Certificate
$200
Starting bid
Donated by: Shelia Bayes Jewelers
Estimated Value: $500
Ready to add a little shimmer to your life—or surprise someone special with a timeless gift? ✨
Treat yourself to luxury with this $500 gift certificate to Shelia Bayes Jewelers, Lexington’s premier destination for dazzling diamonds, elegant watches, and unforgettable pieces that turn moments into memories. Whether you’re celebrating love, life, or just want to sparkle a little brighter, this gift card can be used toward any jewelry or watch in the store.
💍 Engagement rings? Yes.
⌚ That statement watch you’ve been eyeing? Absolutely.
💫 Custom sparkle just because? Why not?
Don’t miss your chance to win this brilliant opportunity—your next favorite piece is just a bid away! Let the bidding begin... and let it bling! 💖
Donated by: Shelia Bayes Jewelers
Estimated Value: $500
Ready to add a little shimmer to your life—or surprise someone special with a timeless gift? ✨
Treat yourself to luxury with this $500 gift certificate to Shelia Bayes Jewelers, Lexington’s premier destination for dazzling diamonds, elegant watches, and unforgettable pieces that turn moments into memories. Whether you’re celebrating love, life, or just want to sparkle a little brighter, this gift card can be used toward any jewelry or watch in the store.
💍 Engagement rings? Yes.
⌚ That statement watch you’ve been eyeing? Absolutely.
💫 Custom sparkle just because? Why not?
Don’t miss your chance to win this brilliant opportunity—your next favorite piece is just a bid away! Let the bidding begin... and let it bling! 💖
🎨 “Space Jockey” Limited Edition Art Print by Wylie Caudill
$100
Starting bid
Donated by: Wylie Caudill Art
Estimated Value: $250
Add a bold pop of cosmic creativity to your space with this 18" x 24" limited edition “Space Jockey” print by Lexington’s own Wylie Caudill.
Known for his vibrant street art and iconic line work, Wylie brings energy and depth to every piece. This signed and numbered print is part of a limited run, making it a collector’s gem for fans of modern, edgy, and locally inspired art.
🖼️ Details:
-Signed & numbered by the artist
-18" x 24" high-quality print
-Frame it to elevate your space instantly
Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering his work for the first time, this exclusive piece is a must-have for any art lover or collector.
Donated by: Wylie Caudill Art
Estimated Value: $250
Add a bold pop of cosmic creativity to your space with this 18" x 24" limited edition “Space Jockey” print by Lexington’s own Wylie Caudill.
Known for his vibrant street art and iconic line work, Wylie brings energy and depth to every piece. This signed and numbered print is part of a limited run, making it a collector’s gem for fans of modern, edgy, and locally inspired art.
🖼️ Details:
-Signed & numbered by the artist
-18" x 24" high-quality print
-Frame it to elevate your space instantly
Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering his work for the first time, this exclusive piece is a must-have for any art lover or collector.
📺 86" LG Smart TV – Ultimate Home Theater Experience
$500
Starting bid
Donated by: Pieratt’s
Estimated Value: $1,199
Turn your living room into the ultimate cinema with this massive 86" LG Smart TV, packed with cutting-edge technology and brilliant picture quality.
Whether you're hosting movie night, watching the big game, or binging your favorite series, this TV delivers sharp, vibrant color, deep contrast, and a truly immersive experience—even in brightly lit rooms.
🎬 Top Features:
-α5 AI Processor Gen 7: Smooth, smart performance
-HDR10 Pro: Rich, dramatic visuals
-Local Dimming Pro: Exceptional contrast & detail
-FILMMAKER MODE™: See films the way they were meant to be seen
-webOS & LG Channels: Access your favorite streaming apps + 300+ free channels
-webOS Re:New: Enjoy up to 5 years of software updates
This is your chance to upgrade your viewing experience in a BIG way. Go big. Bid big. Bring home the screen of your dreams! 🎉
Donated by: Pieratt’s
Estimated Value: $1,199
Turn your living room into the ultimate cinema with this massive 86" LG Smart TV, packed with cutting-edge technology and brilliant picture quality.
Whether you're hosting movie night, watching the big game, or binging your favorite series, this TV delivers sharp, vibrant color, deep contrast, and a truly immersive experience—even in brightly lit rooms.
🎬 Top Features:
-α5 AI Processor Gen 7: Smooth, smart performance
-HDR10 Pro: Rich, dramatic visuals
-Local Dimming Pro: Exceptional contrast & detail
-FILMMAKER MODE™: See films the way they were meant to be seen
-webOS & LG Channels: Access your favorite streaming apps + 300+ free channels
-webOS Re:New: Enjoy up to 5 years of software updates
This is your chance to upgrade your viewing experience in a BIG way. Go big. Bid big. Bring home the screen of your dreams! 🎉
💆♀️ 60-Minute Massage at Kentucky Massage & Bodywork
$60
Starting bid
Donated by: Vi Vischi, Kentucky Massage & Bodywork
Estimated Value: $130
Expiration Date: 12/31/2025
It’s time to unwind, reset, and give your body the care it deserves. Enjoy a 60-minute massage with any provider at Kentucky Massage & Bodywork, one of Lexington’s top-rated wellness destinations.
Whether you need deep tissue relief, stress reduction, or just an hour of peace, this experience is tailored to soothe both body and mind.
👐 What You’ll Get:
-One full-hour massage session
-Flexible scheduling with any licensed provider
-Valid through the end of 2025!
Treat yourself—or someone you care about—to the healing power of touch. Relaxation is just a bid away.
Donated by: Vi Vischi, Kentucky Massage & Bodywork
Estimated Value: $130
Expiration Date: 12/31/2025
It’s time to unwind, reset, and give your body the care it deserves. Enjoy a 60-minute massage with any provider at Kentucky Massage & Bodywork, one of Lexington’s top-rated wellness destinations.
Whether you need deep tissue relief, stress reduction, or just an hour of peace, this experience is tailored to soothe both body and mind.
👐 What You’ll Get:
-One full-hour massage session
-Flexible scheduling with any licensed provider
-Valid through the end of 2025!
Treat yourself—or someone you care about—to the healing power of touch. Relaxation is just a bid away.
🎠 “Red Thoroughbred” Keeneland Print by Marjorie Guyon
$75
Starting bid
Donated by: Marjorie Guyon Art
Estimated Value: $175
Dimensions: 37" x 28" (unframed)
Bring home a striking piece of Lexington’s rich equestrian heritage with the “Red Thoroughbred” print by renowned artist Marjorie Guyon.
Originally commissioned by the Keeneland Foundation in 2006, this bold and captivating print captures the spirit and power of the thoroughbred, a symbol of Kentucky pride. Only seven prints are available—making this a rare and meaningful addition to any home, office, or gallery.
🎨 Details:
-Unframed, ready for custom display
-Limited availability – only 7 in existence
-A tribute to Lexington’s art and racing culture
-Own a piece of Bluegrass history. Bid now to claim this collector’s treasure. 🐎
Donated by: Marjorie Guyon Art
Estimated Value: $175
Dimensions: 37" x 28" (unframed)
Bring home a striking piece of Lexington’s rich equestrian heritage with the “Red Thoroughbred” print by renowned artist Marjorie Guyon.
Originally commissioned by the Keeneland Foundation in 2006, this bold and captivating print captures the spirit and power of the thoroughbred, a symbol of Kentucky pride. Only seven prints are available—making this a rare and meaningful addition to any home, office, or gallery.
🎨 Details:
-Unframed, ready for custom display
-Limited availability – only 7 in existence
-A tribute to Lexington’s art and racing culture
-Own a piece of Bluegrass history. Bid now to claim this collector’s treasure. 🐎
🎨 8x10 Art Print by Kayla Nord
$15
Starting bid
Donated by: Kayla Nord
Estimated Value: $30
Add a splash of creativity to your wall with this vibrant 8x10 art print by local artist Kayla Nord. Known for her unique style and eye-catching color palettes, Kayla’s work brings warmth and personality into any space.
Perfect for art lovers, gift-givers, or anyone looking to elevate their home or office with local flair.
🖼️ Details:
-8x10 high-quality print
-Original artwork by Kayla Nord
-Ready to frame and display
-Support local art and take home a piece that inspires! 🎨
Donated by: Kayla Nord
Estimated Value: $30
Add a splash of creativity to your wall with this vibrant 8x10 art print by local artist Kayla Nord. Known for her unique style and eye-catching color palettes, Kayla’s work brings warmth and personality into any space.
Perfect for art lovers, gift-givers, or anyone looking to elevate their home or office with local flair.
🖼️ Details:
-8x10 high-quality print
-Original artwork by Kayla Nord
-Ready to frame and display
-Support local art and take home a piece that inspires! 🎨
🧘♀️ Private Group Yoga Experience with The French Yogini
$60
Starting bid
Donated by: The French Yogini, LLC – Erica House
Estimated Value: $150
Expiration Date: 11/15/2025
Celebrate friendship, wellness, or a special occasion with this exclusive private group yoga session for up to 12 participants, led by Erica House of The French Yogini, LLC, at the serene “Breathe” studio.
Whether you're new to yoga or a seasoned practitioner, this 60-minute session will help you and your group connect, relax, and realign—body, mind, and spirit.
🧘♀️ Experience Includes:
-Private 60-minute yoga session
-Up to 12 participants (ages 13–adult)
-Held at “Breathe” yoga studio
-Customizable flow to fit your group’s vibe
Perfect for birthdays, girls’ night, team building, bridal parties, or just because!
Stretch, breathe, and bond—together. 🫶
Contact Erica House to schedule your experience.
Donated by: The French Yogini, LLC – Erica House
Estimated Value: $150
Expiration Date: 11/15/2025
Celebrate friendship, wellness, or a special occasion with this exclusive private group yoga session for up to 12 participants, led by Erica House of The French Yogini, LLC, at the serene “Breathe” studio.
Whether you're new to yoga or a seasoned practitioner, this 60-minute session will help you and your group connect, relax, and realign—body, mind, and spirit.
🧘♀️ Experience Includes:
-Private 60-minute yoga session
-Up to 12 participants (ages 13–adult)
-Held at “Breathe” yoga studio
-Customizable flow to fit your group’s vibe
Perfect for birthdays, girls’ night, team building, bridal parties, or just because!
Stretch, breathe, and bond—together. 🫶
Contact Erica House to schedule your experience.
🌿 We Are One Guided Forest Bathing Experience
$150
Starting bid
Donated by: We Are One Forest Bathing
Estimated Value: $450
Experience Type: Nature-Based Wellness Experience
Expiration Date: 09/30/2025
Reconnect with nature—and yourself—on a 3-hour guided Forest Bathing walk through the serene Kentucky Arboretum in Lexington. This mindful experience is designed for up to 9 participants, offering a slow, immersive journey into the sights, sounds, and spirit of the forest.
Led by Evelyn A. Knight, Ph.D., a Certified Forest Therapy Guide and expert in the stress response, this walk invites you to engage your senses, restore your energy, and cultivate a deeper connection with the natural world.
🌲 Experience Highlights:
-Up to 9 participants (ages 15+)
-Slow, gentle 3-hour walk covering minimal distance
-Located at the Kentucky Arboretum
-Guided by a certified expert in forest therapy
-Science-backed benefits for mood, immunity, and heart health
-A powerful way to reflect, bond, and re-center—perfect for friends, families, or wellness groups
🪵 What to Expect:
-Quiet observation, intentional breathing, and nature-based mindfulness
-Gentle incline walking; participants should be able to sit on a log/ground or bring a portable stool
-Scheduled based on weather and availability
-Whether you're seeking calm, clarity, or connection, this is a journey worth taking.
Nature is calling… will you answer? 🌱
Donated by: We Are One Forest Bathing
Estimated Value: $450
Experience Type: Nature-Based Wellness Experience
Expiration Date: 09/30/2025
Reconnect with nature—and yourself—on a 3-hour guided Forest Bathing walk through the serene Kentucky Arboretum in Lexington. This mindful experience is designed for up to 9 participants, offering a slow, immersive journey into the sights, sounds, and spirit of the forest.
Led by Evelyn A. Knight, Ph.D., a Certified Forest Therapy Guide and expert in the stress response, this walk invites you to engage your senses, restore your energy, and cultivate a deeper connection with the natural world.
🌲 Experience Highlights:
-Up to 9 participants (ages 15+)
-Slow, gentle 3-hour walk covering minimal distance
-Located at the Kentucky Arboretum
-Guided by a certified expert in forest therapy
-Science-backed benefits for mood, immunity, and heart health
-A powerful way to reflect, bond, and re-center—perfect for friends, families, or wellness groups
🪵 What to Expect:
-Quiet observation, intentional breathing, and nature-based mindfulness
-Gentle incline walking; participants should be able to sit on a log/ground or bring a portable stool
-Scheduled based on weather and availability
-Whether you're seeking calm, clarity, or connection, this is a journey worth taking.
Nature is calling… will you answer? 🌱
🔮 Unlock Your Potential – Professional Intuitive Coaching S
$60
Starting bid
Donated by: Regina Abegunde Harris
Estimated Value: $150
Number of Participants: 1
Expiration Date: 07/01/2025
Restrictions: Must be 18+; session scheduled by appointment
Step into clarity, purpose, and self-empowerment with a personalized intuitive coaching session from professional coach Regina Abegunde Harris. Whether you're navigating a major life decision, seeking deeper personal insight, or craving a mindset shift, this one-on-one experience is designed to help you realign with your authentic self.
🌟 What’s Included:
-1:1 60–90 minute intuitive coaching session
-Guided self-discovery using techniques like energy reading, mindfulness, and visualization
-Tools to break through limiting beliefs and gain powerful clarity
-A safe and nurturing space for open reflection
-Custom-tailored action steps to support your transformation
💫 Why Bid:
-Learn to tap into your own intuitive wisdom
-Gain direction and confidence in your personal
or professional life
-Walk away with insight, energy, and clarity to move forward empowered
Invest in yourself or gift a powerful experience to someone in need of clarity and healing. Let your intuition lead the way—bid now and begin your transformation journey. 🧘♀️✨
🔗 View more about this session
Donated by: Regina Abegunde Harris
Estimated Value: $150
Number of Participants: 1
Expiration Date: 07/01/2025
Restrictions: Must be 18+; session scheduled by appointment
Step into clarity, purpose, and self-empowerment with a personalized intuitive coaching session from professional coach Regina Abegunde Harris. Whether you're navigating a major life decision, seeking deeper personal insight, or craving a mindset shift, this one-on-one experience is designed to help you realign with your authentic self.
🌟 What’s Included:
-1:1 60–90 minute intuitive coaching session
-Guided self-discovery using techniques like energy reading, mindfulness, and visualization
-Tools to break through limiting beliefs and gain powerful clarity
-A safe and nurturing space for open reflection
-Custom-tailored action steps to support your transformation
💫 Why Bid:
-Learn to tap into your own intuitive wisdom
-Gain direction and confidence in your personal
or professional life
-Walk away with insight, energy, and clarity to move forward empowered
Invest in yourself or gift a powerful experience to someone in need of clarity and healing. Let your intuition lead the way—bid now and begin your transformation journey. 🧘♀️✨
🔗 View more about this session
🧣 Luxury Cashmere Scarf Duo – Carl Meyers Exclusive
$150
Starting bid
Donated by: Carl Meyers
Estimated Total Value: $478
Elevate your wardrobe with two stunning designer scarves from Carl Meyers, Lexington’s premier destination for luxury fashion. These exquisite accessories blend timeless elegance with artisan craftsmanship—perfect for the fashion-forward or those seeking a truly sophisticated gift.
💫 Included in this Luxe Bundle:
1. 📸 Pictured: Alpine Cashmere Roma Scarf in Silver – Estimated Value: $278
Adorned with colorful saddles, leather belts, and gold bits, this featherweight 100% cashmere scarf brings equestrian luxury to life.
-100% Printed Featherweight Cashmere
-28" x 78"
-Made in Inner Mongolia
-Dry clean only
2. 🌸 Not Pictured: Kinross Cashmere Navy Multi-Print Scarf – Estimated Value: $200
A delicate blend of 50% cashmere and 50% silk, this luxurious scarf features a soft, multi-colored floral design—perfect for adding a graceful touch to any outfit.
🌟 Whether worn as an everyday statement or reserved for special occasions, these scarves make a stunning addition to any collection.
Own the elegance. Bid now to bring home this high-end duo from Carl Meyers!
Donated by: Carl Meyers
Estimated Total Value: $478
Elevate your wardrobe with two stunning designer scarves from Carl Meyers, Lexington’s premier destination for luxury fashion. These exquisite accessories blend timeless elegance with artisan craftsmanship—perfect for the fashion-forward or those seeking a truly sophisticated gift.
💫 Included in this Luxe Bundle:
1. 📸 Pictured: Alpine Cashmere Roma Scarf in Silver – Estimated Value: $278
Adorned with colorful saddles, leather belts, and gold bits, this featherweight 100% cashmere scarf brings equestrian luxury to life.
-100% Printed Featherweight Cashmere
-28" x 78"
-Made in Inner Mongolia
-Dry clean only
2. 🌸 Not Pictured: Kinross Cashmere Navy Multi-Print Scarf – Estimated Value: $200
A delicate blend of 50% cashmere and 50% silk, this luxurious scarf features a soft, multi-colored floral design—perfect for adding a graceful touch to any outfit.
🌟 Whether worn as an everyday statement or reserved for special occasions, these scarves make a stunning addition to any collection.
Own the elegance. Bid now to bring home this high-end duo from Carl Meyers!
🚜 Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill – Family Annual Pass
$60
Starting bid
Donated by: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill
Estimated Value: $150
Expiration Date: Must be redeemed by 12/31/2026
Treat your family to a full year of fun, adventure, and discovery at one of Kentucky’s most beloved historic destinations—Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill!
This Family Annual Pass offers unlimited access for up to 6 family members (living at the same address) and unlocks a full range of exciting benefits throughout the year.
🌟 Membership Includes:
-Unlimited FREE admission to Shaker Village
-Free wagon rides, hayrides, and non-motorized boat launches from Shaker Landing
-Complimentary entry to signature events like the Easter Egg Hunt, Vintage Dad’s Day, Trick-or-Treat, and Craft Fair
-10% discount at The Inn, The Trustees’ Table Restaurant, and The Shops
-Exclusive insider emails with member-only updates and offers
Whether you're exploring scenic trails, enjoying hands-on history, or just relaxing in the beautiful countryside, Shaker Village is the perfect destination for making lifelong family memories.
Not valid with other offers. Must be redeemed by 12/31/2026.
Bid now and give your family a year full of connection, tradition, and unforgettable moments!
Donated by: Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill
Estimated Value: $150
Expiration Date: Must be redeemed by 12/31/2026
Treat your family to a full year of fun, adventure, and discovery at one of Kentucky’s most beloved historic destinations—Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill!
This Family Annual Pass offers unlimited access for up to 6 family members (living at the same address) and unlocks a full range of exciting benefits throughout the year.
🌟 Membership Includes:
-Unlimited FREE admission to Shaker Village
-Free wagon rides, hayrides, and non-motorized boat launches from Shaker Landing
-Complimentary entry to signature events like the Easter Egg Hunt, Vintage Dad’s Day, Trick-or-Treat, and Craft Fair
-10% discount at The Inn, The Trustees’ Table Restaurant, and The Shops
-Exclusive insider emails with member-only updates and offers
Whether you're exploring scenic trails, enjoying hands-on history, or just relaxing in the beautiful countryside, Shaker Village is the perfect destination for making lifelong family memories.
Not valid with other offers. Must be redeemed by 12/31/2026.
Bid now and give your family a year full of connection, tradition, and unforgettable moments!
💇Moroccan Oil Luxury Gift Set + Professional Cut & Color
$150
Starting bid
Donated by: Michelle Watts, Prive Hair Studio
Estimated Value: $400
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate glam & glow experience with this luxurious beauty package from Michelle Watts of Prive Hair Studio.
This indulgent package includes both a full Moroccan Oil gift set and a professional cut & color service, designed to leave you feeling refreshed, radiant, and ready to turn heads.
🧴 Moroccan Oil Gift Set Includes:
-Moroccan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner
-Leave-In Conditioner & Signature Moroccan Oil
-Shower Gel & Body Lotion
-Hand Cream & Body Mist
✂️ Also Includes:
-One full Cut & Color session with Michelle Watts, expert stylist at Prive Hair Studio
From head to toe, this is the ultimate self-care and style bundle—perfect for a personal reset or a thoughtful gift for someone who deserves to feel fabulous.
Bid now and step confidently into your next season—refreshed, radiant, and beautifully you! 💆♀️✨
Donated by: Michelle Watts, Prive Hair Studio
Estimated Value: $400
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate glam & glow experience with this luxurious beauty package from Michelle Watts of Prive Hair Studio.
This indulgent package includes both a full Moroccan Oil gift set and a professional cut & color service, designed to leave you feeling refreshed, radiant, and ready to turn heads.
🧴 Moroccan Oil Gift Set Includes:
-Moroccan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner
-Leave-In Conditioner & Signature Moroccan Oil
-Shower Gel & Body Lotion
-Hand Cream & Body Mist
✂️ Also Includes:
-One full Cut & Color session with Michelle Watts, expert stylist at Prive Hair Studio
From head to toe, this is the ultimate self-care and style bundle—perfect for a personal reset or a thoughtful gift for someone who deserves to feel fabulous.
Bid now and step confidently into your next season—refreshed, radiant, and beautifully you! 💆♀️✨
🌿 Veteran Acupuncture Consultation & Session
$50
Starting bid
Donated by: Sf. Ramon Careaga, BSEE, MSTOM, L.Ac.
Company: Blue Lotus Health & Acupuncture
Estimated Value: $130
🔗 www.bluelotushealth.com
Give the gift of healing with this personalized acupuncture experience designed to support veterans’ physical and mental wellness. This certificate entitles the recipient to a comprehensive initial consultation and therapeutic acupuncture session with licensed acupuncturist Ramon Careaga at Blue Lotus Health & Acupuncture.
🪷 Experience Includes:
-One (1) Initial Wellness Consultation
-One (1) Customized Acupuncture Session
-Trauma-informed and veteran-centered care
-Natural support for stress, anxiety, chronic pain, sleep, and more
With years of experience and a deep commitment to holistic health, Ramon Careaga brings compassionate, expert care to each session—helping veterans restore balance, relieve tension, and reconnect with themselves.
📍 Located in Lexington, KY. Recipient must contact the provider to arrange an appointment.
Bid now to support healing for those who served—and take the next step toward total wellness. 🫶
Donated by: Sf. Ramon Careaga, BSEE, MSTOM, L.Ac.
Company: Blue Lotus Health & Acupuncture
Estimated Value: $130
🔗 www.bluelotushealth.com
Give the gift of healing with this personalized acupuncture experience designed to support veterans’ physical and mental wellness. This certificate entitles the recipient to a comprehensive initial consultation and therapeutic acupuncture session with licensed acupuncturist Ramon Careaga at Blue Lotus Health & Acupuncture.
🪷 Experience Includes:
-One (1) Initial Wellness Consultation
-One (1) Customized Acupuncture Session
-Trauma-informed and veteran-centered care
-Natural support for stress, anxiety, chronic pain, sleep, and more
With years of experience and a deep commitment to holistic health, Ramon Careaga brings compassionate, expert care to each session—helping veterans restore balance, relieve tension, and reconnect with themselves.
📍 Located in Lexington, KY. Recipient must contact the provider to arrange an appointment.
Bid now to support healing for those who served—and take the next step toward total wellness. 🫶
🎠 "Saratoga c1960 Horse Haven" – Framed Giclée Print by Rob
$125
Starting bid
Donated by: Ruth Ann Palumbo
Artist: Robert Roche
Estimated Value: $350
Type: Framed Giclée Print
Capture the timeless charm of American horse racing history with this beautifully framed giclée print titled "Saratoga c1960 Horse Haven" by renowned sporting artist Robert Roche.
This nostalgic scene features the iconic backstretch barns of Saratoga Springs, transporting viewers to a golden era of thoroughbred culture. Perfect for collectors, equestrian enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates classic sporting art.
🖼️ Details:
-Canvas Size: 18 3/8"H x 13 7/8"W
-Framed Size: 23"H x 19"W x 1.5"D
-Medium: Giclée print on canvas
-Framed and ready to display
Whether hung in an office, library, or study, this piece offers a refined nod to Kentucky’s deep-rooted horse racing heritage. Own a slice of Saratoga history—bid now and bring home equestrian elegance. 🐎
Donated by: Ruth Ann Palumbo
Artist: Robert Roche
Estimated Value: $350
Type: Framed Giclée Print
Capture the timeless charm of American horse racing history with this beautifully framed giclée print titled "Saratoga c1960 Horse Haven" by renowned sporting artist Robert Roche.
This nostalgic scene features the iconic backstretch barns of Saratoga Springs, transporting viewers to a golden era of thoroughbred culture. Perfect for collectors, equestrian enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates classic sporting art.
🖼️ Details:
-Canvas Size: 18 3/8"H x 13 7/8"W
-Framed Size: 23"H x 19"W x 1.5"D
-Medium: Giclée print on canvas
-Framed and ready to display
Whether hung in an office, library, or study, this piece offers a refined nod to Kentucky’s deep-rooted horse racing heritage. Own a slice of Saratoga history—bid now and bring home equestrian elegance. 🐎
✂️ Signature Haircut & Style with Melanie Day
$45
Starting bid
Donated by: You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center
Estimated Value: $105
Business Website: gotcurls.com
📍 121 Malabu Dr. Suite 4, Lexington, KY 40503
Treat yourself to a professional Signature Haircut & Style with Melanie Day, a licensed cosmetologist and certified hair loss specialist with over 20 years of expertise. Renowned for her work with curly, coily, and textured hair, Melanie also provides expert care for all hair types in a private, supportive salon environment.
💇♀️ This package includes:
-Personalized consultation
-Precision haircut tailored to your hair’s texture and goals
-Professional style finish
Whether you're seeking a fresh new look or expert guidance on hair health, this one-on-one experience is the perfect way to look and feel your best.
📞 Appointment required | All hair types welcome
📧 Contact: [email protected] | ☎️ (859) 552-9201
Bid now and enjoy the confidence of a head-turning transformation from one of Lexington’s best!
Donated by: You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center
Estimated Value: $105
Business Website: gotcurls.com
📍 121 Malabu Dr. Suite 4, Lexington, KY 40503
Treat yourself to a professional Signature Haircut & Style with Melanie Day, a licensed cosmetologist and certified hair loss specialist with over 20 years of expertise. Renowned for her work with curly, coily, and textured hair, Melanie also provides expert care for all hair types in a private, supportive salon environment.
💇♀️ This package includes:
-Personalized consultation
-Precision haircut tailored to your hair’s texture and goals
-Professional style finish
Whether you're seeking a fresh new look or expert guidance on hair health, this one-on-one experience is the perfect way to look and feel your best.
📞 Appointment required | All hair types welcome
📧 Contact: [email protected] | ☎️ (859) 552-9201
Bid now and enjoy the confidence of a head-turning transformation from one of Lexington’s best!
🥕 CSA Vegetables, Herbs & Optional Flowers Bag
$20
Starting bid
Donated by: GreeneLanding Farm 327
Estimated Value: $50
Expiration Date: 11/01/2025
📧 Contact: [email protected]
📍 Perishable – must be redeemed during the 2025 growing season
Enjoy the freshest flavors of the season with this Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) bag from GreeneLanding Farm 327! This farm-fresh bundle features a delightful mix of vegetables and herbs, with the option to add seasonal flowers—all sustainably grown and harvested with care.
🌿 What’s Included:
-A variety of fresh, locally grown vegetables
-Aromatic herbs to enhance your meals
-Optional seasonal flowers to brighten your home
-Perfect for foodies, garden lovers, or anyone who appreciates the taste of freshly harvested produce straight from the farm.
Support local agriculture and nourish your table with this flavorful farm-to-bag experience! 🧺
Donated by: GreeneLanding Farm 327
Estimated Value: $50
Expiration Date: 11/01/2025
📧 Contact: [email protected]
📍 Perishable – must be redeemed during the 2025 growing season
Enjoy the freshest flavors of the season with this Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) bag from GreeneLanding Farm 327! This farm-fresh bundle features a delightful mix of vegetables and herbs, with the option to add seasonal flowers—all sustainably grown and harvested with care.
🌿 What’s Included:
-A variety of fresh, locally grown vegetables
-Aromatic herbs to enhance your meals
-Optional seasonal flowers to brighten your home
-Perfect for foodies, garden lovers, or anyone who appreciates the taste of freshly harvested produce straight from the farm.
Support local agriculture and nourish your table with this flavorful farm-to-bag experience! 🧺
Big Lex Gift Basket – Lexington Pride in a Box!
$40
Starting bid
Donated by: VisitLEX
Estimated Value: $100
Celebrate the spirit of Lexington with this fun and stylish Big Lex Gift Basket, packed with locally inspired items that show off your Bluegrass pride!
Perfect for Lexington natives, newcomers, or fans of the Horse Capital of the World, this curated basket from VisitLEX includes a mix of practical, playful, and proudly local goodies.
🧢 What’s Inside:
Big Lex Tumbler – Stay refreshed on the go
Black Ball Cap – A sleek staple for sunny days
Garden Flag – Show your Lexington love right from your yard
Cozy Socks – Add a pop of personality to your step
Key Chains & Luggage Tags – Travel in Lexington style
Whether you’re gifting it or keeping it for yourself, this basket is a perfect blend of local charm and everyday usefulness.
Bid now and take home a piece of Lexington pride! 🐎💙
Donated by: VisitLEX
Estimated Value: $100
Celebrate the spirit of Lexington with this fun and stylish Big Lex Gift Basket, packed with locally inspired items that show off your Bluegrass pride!
Perfect for Lexington natives, newcomers, or fans of the Horse Capital of the World, this curated basket from VisitLEX includes a mix of practical, playful, and proudly local goodies.
🧢 What’s Inside:
Big Lex Tumbler – Stay refreshed on the go
Black Ball Cap – A sleek staple for sunny days
Garden Flag – Show your Lexington love right from your yard
Cozy Socks – Add a pop of personality to your step
Key Chains & Luggage Tags – Travel in Lexington style
Whether you’re gifting it or keeping it for yourself, this basket is a perfect blend of local charm and everyday usefulness.
Bid now and take home a piece of Lexington pride! 🐎💙
American Home Décor Set – Red, White & Beautiful
$20
Starting bid
Donated by: UofL Health – Peace Hospital
Estimated Value: $50
Add a touch of patriotic charm to your space with this American Home Décor bundle, perfect for sprucing up your home just in time for summer gatherings and Fourth of July celebrations!
This warm and welcoming set includes thoughtfully selected pieces that bring a rustic, festive flair to any kitchen or living area.
🏡 Set Includes:
Decorative kitchen towel
Welcome sign to greet your guests
Hanging sign: “Land That I Love” – a tribute to home and country
Square wood sign for charming shelf or wall décor
Coordinating garland for that finishing festive touch
Whether you're redecorating or gifting to someone who loves a cozy Americana look, this collection is the perfect mix of style and sentiment.
Bid now and bring home a bundle that celebrates heart, home, and heritage!
Donated by: UofL Health – Peace Hospital
Estimated Value: $50
Add a touch of patriotic charm to your space with this American Home Décor bundle, perfect for sprucing up your home just in time for summer gatherings and Fourth of July celebrations!
This warm and welcoming set includes thoughtfully selected pieces that bring a rustic, festive flair to any kitchen or living area.
🏡 Set Includes:
Decorative kitchen towel
Welcome sign to greet your guests
Hanging sign: “Land That I Love” – a tribute to home and country
Square wood sign for charming shelf or wall décor
Coordinating garland for that finishing festive touch
Whether you're redecorating or gifting to someone who loves a cozy Americana look, this collection is the perfect mix of style and sentiment.
Bid now and bring home a bundle that celebrates heart, home, and heritage!
💪 Personal Training or Small Group Fitness Package
$100
Starting bid
Donated by: Fresh Focus Wellness
Estimated Value: $275
Expiration Date: December 31, 2025
Jumpstart your fitness goals with this flexible training package from Fresh Focus Wellness! Choose between 4 one-on-one personal training sessions or 8 small group training sessions—designed to help you move better, feel stronger, and stay motivated.
🏋️ Package Includes:
(4) Private Personal Training Sessions – OR –
(8) Small Group Training Sessions
Expert instruction tailored to your fitness level and goals
Supportive, professional environment focused on wellness and results
Whether you’re just beginning your wellness journey or looking to level up your current routine, this package is the perfect way to feel empowered and refreshed—inside and out.
Bid now and take a powerful step toward a healthier, stronger you!
Donated by: Fresh Focus Wellness
Estimated Value: $275
Expiration Date: December 31, 2025
Jumpstart your fitness goals with this flexible training package from Fresh Focus Wellness! Choose between 4 one-on-one personal training sessions or 8 small group training sessions—designed to help you move better, feel stronger, and stay motivated.
🏋️ Package Includes:
(4) Private Personal Training Sessions – OR –
(8) Small Group Training Sessions
Expert instruction tailored to your fitness level and goals
Supportive, professional environment focused on wellness and results
Whether you’re just beginning your wellness journey or looking to level up your current routine, this package is the perfect way to feel empowered and refreshed—inside and out.
Bid now and take a powerful step toward a healthier, stronger you!
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