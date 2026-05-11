Military Community Club Of Albany's Last Chance Auction (copy)

Hosted by
About this event
Local Pick Up in Albany, GA
Starting bid
👜✨ Heart of Grace Duffle Bag + Style Upgrade ✨🧵
A thoughtful pairing of function and fashion featuring a beautiful Heart of Grace duffle bag and a $50 gift toward alterations at Angela’s Attic to ensure your perfect fit.
Whether you’re traveling, gifting, or refreshing your wardrobe, this bundle brings together purpose, style, and grace. 💖
Starting bid
Starting bid
Pet Wellness & Treat Bundle
Includes a canine or feline spay/neuter procedure at Westover, 2 free months of BarkBox, and a $20 PetSmart gift card. A perfect mix of essential care, fun toys, and everyday pet supplies for your furry friend!
Starting bid
In the Light Creative Studio Heirloom Portrait
A timeless, fine-art portrait experience designed to create lasting family heirlooms. This session with In the Light Creative Studio includes a beautifully styled, professional portrait designed to capture personality and connection in a classic, elegant style—perfect for displaying in your home and cherishing for generations.
Starting bid
Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#1)
Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.
Starting bid
Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)
Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.
Starting bid
Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)
Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.
Starting bid
Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)
Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.
Starting bid
Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)
Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.
Starting bid
Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)
Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.
Starting bid
Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)
Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.
Starting bid
Purple Bedding Set
Enjoy a full set of Purple sheets paired with a matching pillow, designed for exceptional comfort, breathability, and support. A perfect upgrade for a better night’s sleep and everyday relaxation.
Starting bid
Giddy Up with these Stars!
Starting bid
Giddy Up with round
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!