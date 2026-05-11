Hosted by

Military Community Club Of Albany

About this event

Military Community Club Of Albany's Last Chance Auction (copy)

Pick-up location

Local Pick Up in Albany, GA

Heart of Grace Duffle Bag
$40

Starting bid

👜✨ Heart of Grace Duffle Bag + Style Upgrade ✨🧵


A thoughtful pairing of function and fashion featuring a beautiful Heart of Grace duffle bag and a $50 gift toward alterations at Angela’s Attic to ensure your perfect fit.


Whether you’re traveling, gifting, or refreshing your wardrobe, this bundle brings together purpose, style, and grace. 💖

Inbound Gymnastics Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Pet Wellness & Treat Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Pet Wellness & Treat Bundle


Includes a canine or feline spay/neuter procedure at Westover, 2 free months of BarkBox, and a $20 PetSmart gift card. A perfect mix of essential care, fun toys, and everyday pet supplies for your furry friend!

In the Light Creative Studio Heirloom Portrait Session
$40

Starting bid

In the Light Creative Studio Heirloom Portrait


A timeless, fine-art portrait experience designed to create lasting family heirlooms. This session with In the Light Creative Studio includes a beautifully styled, professional portrait designed to capture personality and connection in a classic, elegant style—perfect for displaying in your home and cherishing for generations.

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#1)
$10

Starting bid

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#1)


Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)
$10

Starting bid

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)


Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2) (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)


Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2) (Copy) (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)


Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)


Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)


Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2) (Copy) (Copy) (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

Sleep Tight Bedding Essentials Set (#2)


Enhance your sleep environment with a Sleep Tight Encase Mattress Protector and a soft woven sheet set. Designed for comfort and protection, this bundle helps keep your mattress fresh while providing a cozy, restful night’s sleep.

Purple Bedding Set
$50

Starting bid

Purple Bedding Set

Enjoy a full set of Purple sheets paired with a matching pillow, designed for exceptional comfort, breathability, and support. A perfect upgrade for a better night’s sleep and everyday relaxation.

Texas Decor
$10

Starting bid

Giddy Up with these Stars!

Texas Decor -
$10

Starting bid

Giddy Up with round

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